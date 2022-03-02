Tecatito Corona sets aside Mexico and changes his nationality

Tecatito not only changed his nickname but also his flag



March 01, 2022 11:09 p.m.

Since the arrival of Jesús Corona at Sevilla, many things have changed. In recent games he has been a figure for Sevilla. Key to winning the Andalusian derby against Betis from his teammate Andrés Guardado, the Aztec’s individual performance speaks for itself.

In Spain several journalists have surrendered to his figure and are already beginning to call him something else. Apart from the fact that now he is no longer Tecatito, but Regatito Corona, the Mexican is integrating as one more to the discipline of Sevilla.

One of the authorized voices of the locker room, midfielder Iván Rakitic, published in his Instagram stories a photo in which several players of the squad wear a world runner-up shirt in Russia 2018, and the country with which he decided to play: Croatia.

Another curiosity is that only Rakitic is the only European in the photo. The rest are the band of South Americans. The Aztec Corona, the Argentines Acuña, Ocampos and Alejandro Papu Gómez, who recently suffered an injury and, finally, the Moroccan Munir.

Possibly his adaptation has occurred because he was always visualized as a Sevilla player. He recently acknowledged this. “The truth… I imagined being a Sevilla player three times. The third time it was fulfilled. Last summer it was nothing”said the Mexican in an interview with ElDesmarque.