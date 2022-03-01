Tecatito Corona: Sevilla fans go crazy with the Mexican

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.02.2022 16:50:15





Jesus “Tecatito” Corona He has recovered his best version at Sevilla, a club he helped achieve a hierarchical 2-1 victory against Betis that places his team in second position in LaLiga with 54 units, six behind the leader, Real Madrid, a fact that has brought him praise in Spain.

The multifunctional Mexican player was uncovered with a stellar performance in the Andalusian derbywhich has been recognized by fans of his club, who turned to their social networks to shower him with praise.

The play that originated the first goal stands out, in which he made a Ronaldinho-style self-pass to leave winger Alex Moreno on the way, and from there he launched a long pass that turned En-Nesyri into a penalty.

The man from Sonora had published his gratitude for the support he received at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, a message that was used to be crowded with good comments.

The press also recognized it

means like The Desmarque and Estadio Deportivo highlighted the performance of Coronawho has received the confidence in recent games by coach Julen Lopetegui, who celebrated a few days ago to have him in his ranks.

“The best of the game in a Sevilla key. He gave a brutal pass to En-Nesyri on the penalty play. He always faced the rival looking for the laps. Nice partnership with Navas on the right. He had the chance to score the second in the second half, but ended up busted. That’s what he needs to improve, finish the games at 100%,” said El Desmarque.

You are a scandal player – Juan José García (@Juan79584891) February 27, 2022