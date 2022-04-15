Tecatito Corona surprises Mexico with a confession involving Real Madrid

Jesús Tecatito Corona sends a challenging message to Real Madrid and involves Mexico



Jesús Tecatito Corona has adapted very well to the discipline of Sevilla under Julen Lopetegui. After qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Mexico, he returned to Andalusia to play the match against FC Barcelona that ended in defeat.

Now, from Seville and before facing Real Madrid for matchday 32 of the Spanish championship, the club organized a Media Day. Tecatito Corona and Diego Carlos passed through the official media of the club. The Mexican, a signing from the last winter market, will face the white team for the first time.

“It’s a special game and I’m living these days intensely. It’s a good setting to enjoy football. A lot of people are going to watch it in Mexico because they’re two great teams and we’re already in the final days”commented the footballer.

“It’s a game that you want to play since you were a child and having it a few days away is very nice. I hope it’s nice for everyone. I was talking to a friend and I told him that I’m imagining scoring my first goal on Sunday. My first game was a derby and I’ve realized that the fans here weigh a lot. Hopefully we can give them a nice game”, declared the Aztec international.

“The team arrives very well. They always turn it around and try to be better. That’s what we’re going to try this Sunday. Against Real Madrid you have to be very focused because at any moment they can do something to you. It’s a game to get all one’s qualities” said.

Seville hosts Real Madrid, leader of the Spanish championship with 72 points. 12 more than FC Barcelona and Sevilla, both with 60, although the Catalan club with one game less.