‘Tecatito’ signs “spectacular” performance and Seville wins the derby against Betis

The Mexican had a great game in the victory that allowed Sevilla to establish itself as second in LaLiga and continue to chase Real Madrid

Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona was key to the Seville will stay with him Andalusian derby before him Real Betisand is that the Mexican winger had one of his best first times in The league and collaborated in the play that opened the scoring that ended 2-1 at the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The ‘tecatito‘ positioned himself as a winger on the right and did his thing, as Alex Moreno, left side of the Betiscould never stop each of the attacks made by the Mexican, who easily overcame him with skill.

Crown He started with enthusiasm, first he gave a key pass to Jesús Navas that the Spaniard could not capitalize on. Then, he volleyed in the area that Marc Bartra managed to deflect to avoid the goal cry.

Seville was more and the Betis He couldn’t find a way to counteract the impulse of those at home, who, encouraged by their people, did not stop attacking and showing better variants. Neither Fekir, Cristian Tello or Sergio Canales could influence the Heliopolitans.

Jesús Corona had a great performance in Sevilla’s victory over Betis. EFE

Finally, Crown He made a self-pass on his court to take off Moreno and put in a filtered pass to the front for Youssef En-Nesyri, who was lucky and had a rebound so that Claudio Bravo knocked him down and a penalty was awarded. Ivan Rakitic converted the maximum penalty while the Mexican took the palms for the play.

So, Munir El Haddadi was the one who made it 2-0 to increase the distance. Little by little, the Seville he relinquished control of the ball, but Manuel Pellegrini’s pupils did not find the formula to score a goal until stoppage time, where Canales scored from a free kick to unnerve the game with added time.

Nevertheless, Seville was better and took advantage of the mistakes of the Betis. Bono in goal was key and thus helped to obtain three points that are key to putting pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the table.