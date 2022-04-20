Tecatito’s suggestive message to win in Mexico vs. Argentina

Seven months, the countdown to the World Cup Qatar 2022 it is in full swing, and the possible scenarios of some of the participants, too; in the case of the National selectionwhich seemed to have taken the raffle of the tiger, to be located next to Argentina, Poland Y Saudi Arabia in it Group Cthe duel against the ches is the one that is most on the mind.

The history between Mexico vs. Argentina in World Cups

And it is that the albiceleste, in the world Cupbecame the Tri’s favorite villainbecause the background is clear: eliminations in the Round of 16 in Germany 2006 Y South Africa 2010, in a row, without discounting the Final of the America’s Cup 93.

Poles and Arabs seem to be more at hand, that’s why the appointment against the albiceleste is outlined as keybut also longed for, hence JJesus Manuel Coronaone of those who is supposed to be one of the mainstays in the current National Team, urges his teammates to stand firm against the South American.

In an interview with TUDN, in a brash tone, the offensive of the Seville mentioned that heThe idea is not to get nervous in view of Leo Messi and company.

“Imagine that we beat (Argentina)that we are imagining it, we have already talked about it among some colleagues, that we must continue dreaming, that it can be achieved and above all, enjoy it. Don’t let your legs tremble, as we say, let’s be and play what we have, we are there close to taking the next step.”

The equation of tecatito is based on the victory against the Argentine team, since sees him as the most difficult opponentthe same based on the antecedents.

What did he say about Jiménez and Chucky Lozano?

Crownelement that is indicated as potential figure for the Qatari contestand what wait finally explode next to the trident that conforms with Raul Jimenez and Hirving “Chucky” Lozanosaid precisely of this conjunction, that they lack parties to be able to reach an understanding to closed eyes.

“Lately the three of us haven’t been together, we haven’t played much, what’s missing is patience. I very much believe that it will work, we all know the capacity that Raúl and Chucky haveit’s just patience, that things will come up “.

to get the thorn out

On an individual level, the youth squad Montereyspeaking of world, will seek to have the minutes that Juan Carlos Osorio did not give him in Russia 2018because he wants to justify his ownership in a club as important as Seville and solve one of his pending.