Tecatitto Corona wants to hit the League and Real Madrid

Tecatito Corona aims to start against Real Madrid. It is the game of the day in Spain and one of the biggest in the League, since there are many things at stake. The future of the championship goes through Pizjun and the Mexican wants to be one of the protagonists of the duel, shine and spice up the competition. A victory would still leave the League open. A defeat it would be practically certify title for Real Madrid.

That is why not only does Sevilla want to deal a blow to Real Madrid, but Barcelona, ​​the other that is also still fighting for that option, will have both eyes on in this meeting. And Tecatito has all the ballots to be a starter. Lopetegui trusts his tremendous quality to hurt Real Madrid.

The Mexican has already stated that he is going to comply one of the dreams that he has had since he was a child, playing against Real Madrid. In addition, he is aware that a great performance against the whites has a worldwide impact, with which the motivation is maximum.

Lopetegui brought him from Porto convinced that he can succeed in Spain and the scene that is presented in the Pizjun it is idyllic. In front of his fans and against one of the best teams in the world, Tecatito Corona wants to vindicate himself. He knows that everyone in Mexico will also be watching him.

As if all this weren’t enough, Real Madrid arrives physically damaged after the great effort they made against Chelsea, but with morale through the roof after having done another feat when they were practically eliminated. Corona is aware that it will be a very difficult undertaking, but accept the challenge that their coach has thrown at them, which is to make the league red hot. He wants to hit the League and the current leader, Real Madrid.