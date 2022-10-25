Tech company Philips lays off 4,000 employees

Hague – Dutch health technology giant Philips has laid off 4,000 employees worldwide as it grapples with the recall of its sleep apnea machines and economic difficulties, the company announced Monday, reporting a quarterly net loss of $1.28 billion.

The cut positions are equivalent to about 5% of the company’s global workforce and are expected to save about $300 million annually, Philips said.

“We face multiple challenges and our Q3 2022 performance reflects that,” said new CEO Roy Jakobs, who took up the role this month. Layoffs are “difficult, but necessary,” he added.

The company last year announced a recall of sleep apnea machines, saying the foam used in the devices could pose a health risk. Philips has sold millions of such machines worldwide and said it lost about $1.2 million in the third quarter due to “lack of good faith” by the subsidiary that makes them.

Looking ahead, Philips said it expected “protracted supply and operational challenges, a deteriorating macroeconomic environment and continued uncertainty regarding China’s COVID-19 measures, which will be partially offset by pricing and productivity actions.” of Philips”.

The firm said it expected “a comparable sales decline in the mid-single-digit range” in the final three months of the year.

Third-quarter sales reached $4.2 billion, up from $4 billion in the third quarter of last year, but the firm said comparable sales, a measure that excludes the effects of currency movements, acquisitions and divestitures, fell by a 5% due mainly to “supply chain challenges, the COVID situation in China, and the Russia-Ukraine war.”