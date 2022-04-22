tech garments that won’t stain or wrinkle

Ultra-functional fashion, high quality and 100% circular for maximum respect for the environment. Consumers know what they want and aspects such as the practicality, comfort and durability of their garments, together with the cost to the planet of producing them, have become fundamental issues when it comes to dressing. We have less and less material time and much more environmental awareness. Therefore, true to this paradigm shift, today’s fashion must be smart fashion. That is: garments that last, do not need ironing, repel stains, do not show sweat and neutralize body odour. And that they do not put the planet in check.

This is Sepiia fashion, a revolutionary idea that has come to the world because of a dream: that of Fede Sainz de Robles, its founder, a young Spaniard who one day in 2016 imagined garments that would completely change our way of understanding fashion. fashion. “In just 10 years, fast fashion will no longer be an option,” he says.

Precisely because of its commitment to generating the least environmental impact and the greatest social impact on the planet, Sepiia has just become a B Corp company, joining one of the 6 Spanish fashion companies that are helping to redefine the meaning of business success: a success that is measured not only by economic benefits, but also by the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Thus, the objective is to ensure that all companies compete to be, not only the best in the world, but, above all, the best for the world.

The technology that makes Sepiia’s success possible

To develop its textile technology, the Spanish start-up has teamed up with the most cutting-edge Spanish laboratories, creating an innovative fabric. Among all its characteristics, the fact of being anti-wrinkle garments could be highlighted. You can forget about the iron forever, since it is enough to hang the garment on a hanger after washing it or using it to make it look like new. In addition, the 3D structure of the fabric and its subsequent heat setting give it the property of not wrinkling and an extraordinary elasticity in four directions. And if there are any small wrinkles, they are usually corrected with body heat when wearing the garment.

And another factor to highlight, for being stain resistant. This means that stains slide off the fabric. Coffee, ketchup or wine do not penetrate and will not leave any trace on your clothes, made without sacrificing breathability.

So far it is clear: with Sepiia we gain in the functionality and comfort of our garments, while reducing the energy consumption spent on ironing and washing machines on our bill (and on the planet’s bill). But there is much more: its garments are recycled and recyclable, because the end is only the beginning and circularity is another of its advantages. “It’s something we like to call “infinite fashion”, says Fede Sainz de Robles. They are garments that have been created with recycled materials and can be recycled, leaving no trace on the planet. Because he knows that the linear production and consumption system is unsustainable in the long term, and that circularity is the only way to guarantee resources for future generations and curb climate change.

Responsible production and consumption



Fashion has a great impact on the planet, on the people who make the clothes and also on those who wear them. And Sepiia works to make that impact positive. “Why produce 10,000 km away while having quality workshops in Spain that offer greater social and environmental guarantees?”, points out its founder. The firm manufactures its garments entirely in Spain and Portugal, through 15 suppliers that employ more than 500 people, promoting a traditional industry and reinventing it with the latest textile technology. In addition, during the process, its SS2022 collection saves 99% of water compared to the same cotton garment, which translates into 729,448,000 liters of water or, which is the same, enough water to fill 300 Olympic swimming pools. Says BCOME, which measures the environmental and social impacts, transparency and circularity of each garment.

“We have to stop consuming ephemeral fashion that ends up in a container,” proposes the CEO and founder of the firm. The purchase of Sepiia shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, pants or jackets, among other garments, makes us responsible and conscious consumers. Because it is about fashion designed to last many years in our wardrobe, for which the brand reinvents the basics with technology, that is, what we can do most in our day to day with timeless designs so that we do not get tired. In their invoices, we can also see in detail the cost of each part of the process and the margin of each garment, in addition to the savings achieved in terms of water and CO2.

There are many people who have already fallen for Sepiia’s technology. And their opinions confirm it. “I think it is a spectacular product, of very good quality and the service is unbeatable. Since I’ve known the brand, I’ve been changing my wardrobe little by little in an effort to do my bit for the planet and, furthermore, these clothes save you time, since you avoid washing them because of a stain and you forget to iron” Alexander celebrates. Romualdo is also delighted with the firm’s garments. “It’s an incredible fabric and Spanish technology, it doesn’t leave traces of sweat, it doesn’t stain, but for me the best thing is that Sepiia’s clothes don’t need to be ironed”.

This revolution in fashion that Sepiia represents is preceded by an excellent curriculum. The startup has passed through the most powerful business accelerators in Spain, such as Google for Startups and Lanzadera, and has won awards such as the Fashion Startup Contest organized by Instagram and Modaes. Today, Sepiia also boasts of having doubled its turnover compared to the previous year and celebrates having opened its first physical store in Madrid (c/ Hortaleza, nº 102). With a young and multidisciplinary team, and a CEO specialized in industrial engineering, Sepiia promises to continue revolutionizing cabinets throughout Europe.

You know, if you want to make your life easier and save time and energy, go smart fashion.