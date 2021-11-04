tech whims for less than € 10

The Black Friday 2021 it won’t start for quite a few days, but on Amazon has exploded ahead of time with a number of tech bargains that you can take off for a fraction of the price. The products I have selected, for example, you take them all at less than 10 €: choose your favorite and also enjoy absolutely free shipping. Be quick though: the codes that I will report to you can be activated in a limited way.

Black Friday 2021 on Amazon: tech gadgets for less than 10 €

The ones I’m about to show you are all tech gadgets, which you get at a very low price. Whims, working naturally, but basic of the range. These are interesting opportunities, but keep in mind that the investment is negligible, therefore they are basic products. In any case, you will be amazed to see what you can buy with very few euros!

The first is one smartband, perfect for everyday use. It has everything you need: activity tracker functionality, heart rate measurement and other parameters dedicated to health and – of course – management of notifications received on the smartphone from the wrist. A large color display, good energy autonomy, and an absurd price now: only about € 7. Put the product in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “UIBSMAVI”.

The second device is a particular object, a “handyman“For smartphone. Essentially, you connect it via Bluetooth to your device and it will act as a finder (perhaps to be attached to the keys) and as a remote control to take pictures at a distance (ideal for a group or solo selfie). Beautiful and particular, you can take this whim off for around € 4: put the product in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “5CP6T3HF”.

The third device is a very useful one wireless charger for smartphones and wearables. Whether it’s charging your headphones or other devices, you can do it without the constraint of cables. Practical and equipped with three protection systems, it is ideal to keep on your desk to always have your smartphone charged. Take it home for less than € 5: put it in your shopping cart and – before paying – apply the code “QUPB7CIF”.

The fourth gadget is a couple of true wireless earphones with in ear design. Practical to use during sports, you can keep them on your ears even just to listen to music or talk on the phone. Equipped with touch controls on the headphones and charging cases, at around € 6 they are a real bargain: put them in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “OA7MHFTF”.

To end with a flourish, a nice guy pen 3D printing system. Super fun and safe, it’s ideal for letting your imagination run wild and perfectly suited for use by both adults and children. In a moment, insert some common filament for 3D printers (PLA) and give life to your drawings: you can create real objects, perhaps by following some tutorials on the Internet. A device that is also an excellent gift idea and that you can now buy for just about € 7: put it in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “EW3CE3AD”.

Seen? There is no need to wait for the Black Friday 2021 to get rid of the tech whims from Amazon, spending very little! Choose your favorite gadget and quickly complete your order, enjoying absolutely free shipping.