Technical analysis FTSEMib, when will it come out from the lateral?

If 2022 seems to have started on the upside for the Italian index, let’s see what are the values ​​that would confirm this trend and which would definitively deny it ..

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader and founder of CFI Independent Financial Advisory (www.cfionline.it).

An upward start for the new year for the Italian market but with little sprint, at least so far.

Will 2022 be the year in which it will be possible to celebrate the exit from the more than ten-year side indicated in Figure 1 and finally reach the area of ​​38,000 future points on the FTSEMib?

Fig 1. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart

Or it will be instead of a false rupture and false start that will once again disappoint the bullish appetites of the small savior public?

Judging by now, the question seems to be resolved in the overcoming or not of the previous maximum of the Italian future, that is 27.825 points (Figure 2).

Fig 2. FTSEMib Future – Daily chart

The surpassing of that level would remove any residual doubt, which still exists, on the future upward directionality and would prohibit classifying as the main wave the one that is always indicated with the number 1 in Figure 2.

The other way around, wave 1 and the decline would be confirmed if prices went below 25,175 FIB points, previous minimum.

A renewed wish for a Happy New Year.

The ownership of the analysis that we report here is of the author of the same, and the publisher – who hosts this comment – assumes no responsibility for its content and for the purposes for which the reader will use it. The author announces that this presentation presents information that could potentially implicitly or explicitly suggest an investment strategy regarding one or more financial instruments and opinions on the current or future value or price of such instruments and is intended as a marketing communication. As such it does not represent research prepared in accordance with legal requirements aimed at promoting the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition prohibiting trading by analysts and relevant persons prior to the dissemination of the research in investment matters.



