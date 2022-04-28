“Technical analysis is one of the great lies of trading”

What is trading? Why are so many people now trading cryptocurrencies? Is it like gambling? To answer these and other questions, we spoke with the CEO of Trading Different, Iván Paz.

Cointelegraph in Spanish: What do you think of the current situation of cryptocurrencies? Are cryptocurrencies being used more now or is it just a bubble?

Ivan Peace: There is a greater use of cryptocurrencies both at an institutional and personal level. Companies and institutions are increasingly adopting cryptos to use them as means of payment, take advantage of their traceability and transparency technologies, and also to make long-term investments.

However, keep in mind that more than 90% of crypto projects lack seriousness. They have all the hallmarks of scams or ponzi schemes, which are prowling the web and social media looking for easy prey.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of new adventurers in the crypto world do not take the time to search and study each project. They simply allow themselves to be influenced by any youtuber who claims profits.

Many of the experts compare this crypto reality with the financial bubble of the “dot com” in 2000, which is correct, the vast majority of projects will disappear. But very few are aware that it is a cycle that will not end, just as, in the course of it, they are disappearing, at the same time thousands more are emerging. It is so easy to create a website and a token, that improvised projects will not stop appearing.

This has become the “dot com” bubble but with no expiration date. That is why it is very important to study each project in depth when investing, especially to understand the “money circuit”, that is, if there are profits where those profits come from. There we will see if there is an intrinsic value or a ponzi that depends on the income of more people.

Taking all this into account, it is necessary that we value the main cryptos such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, their large trading volumes and demand are no coincidence.

On the other hand, the crypto community has to work to establish project evaluation methodologies and metrics, making them known so that any new person who is about to invest can use them, to avoid scams and make an intelligent investment. It is there, where the most serious media, such as Cointelegraph, play a very important role.

Cointelegraph in English: How did you get into the world of cryptocurrencies?

Ivan Peace: I started in the crypto world in 2015, making my first investments in Bitcoin and mining. I remember back then, how difficult it was to find someone in my city to have more personalized advice. With patience and care I ended up finding very good information on the internet. Today we have a greater advantage, there is more information about it, in all languages ​​and good support in the communities. Then, during my first bull run in 2017, I started trading and studying the markets.

Cointelegraph in Spanish How would you define what trading is?

Ivan Peace: My start in trading was a mirage, as it happens to most. I started out trading a bull run, a market that just keeps going up. It is as easy as buying any crypto, not placing any stop loss and waiting for the price to rise to take profit. Even a monkey in front of a computer ends up being profitable.

The problem is when that bullish cycle ends, and you are left with purchases at all-time highs. The market begins to shrink, all the scams disappear and even the most serious projects fall by 70%. And that was what happened in 2018.

At that moment I understood what trading is, I understood the market cycles and mainly I understood that I had to prepare myself and study a lot to be able to trade. I did not want to live a bull run again and keep all the assets in hand without having taken profits. Another thing that I understood is that most of us when we start, we usually see this profession as something easy and fast, but it is the opposite.

Trading is a profession that allows us to make a correct reading of the market, to take advantage of its volatility and obtain profits, making good use of risk and capital management. Mentioning risk management is already telling us that there is a possibility of losing, losses will always be there, therefore we must learn how and how much to lose.

Today everyone trades, but not everyone is a trader. Those advertisements that we usually see on the streets or on the networks “Designer by day, trader by night” are a farce, a deception that only favors the exchange business. As I said, trading is a profession, which involves the same process as any other profession: study, practice and experience.

Cointelegraph in English: Why are so many people trading cryptocurrencies now?

Ivan Peace: Precisely because of this recklessness of exchanges and influencers to promote trading as something easy and for anyone. People have needs and fall into these types of recommendations, where they are offered a supposed economic solution with little effort. The reality is that trading is not for everyone, it requires time, effort, a lot of study and it is also stressful. But once this stage of adaptation is overcome, the benefits of it begin to be appreciated. It becomes a profession with personalized time management, it can be done from anywhere in the world and it does not depend on anyone, only on our skills as traders.

Cointelegraph in English: Is it true that trading is like gambling?

Cointelegraph in Spanish: In the market you can operate by trading or betting. The bet is with ignorance, without a clear strategy, without risk or capital management. In trading, a specific strategy is respected, which contains clear premises and a correctly measured backtest.

Cointelegraph in Spanish What do you think of technical price analysis?

Ivan Peace: Technical analysis is one of the great lies of trading. They are techniques with more than 200 years old. Previously, they were fulfilled, when the purchase and sale of assets depended on human action.

Technical analysis is the path that all traders start, and it is necessary to go through it to learn the history of trading and the patterns that used to be used.

But with the advancement of technology everything changed, there are no longer stockbrokers going from one bucket shop to another as Jesse Livermore recounted. Today there is the speed of the internet and the extreme speed of high frequency. The traditional and crypto markets are operated by high-frequency bots, they are mathematical algorithms that take advantage of market failure for profit. More than 70% of the market volume is traded by these bots. In fact, in traditional markets there are strong controls and sanctions for some practices of these bots. But the crypto market is not regulated. Can you imagine what these bots can do? This is why the market has a lot of volatility and also moves 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In short, high-frequency bots can manipulate the price of cryptocurrencies with great ease.

This is where the key lies, understanding who are the ones that handle the largest volume of the market, what resources they use. For this reason, we at Trading Different dedicate ourselves to studying high-frequency bots, and based on that, we develop our trading tools and strategies.

Cointelegraph in Spanish: What is Trading Different and how are they different from other educational platforms?

Ivan Peace: Trading Different is a community of traders from all over the world, who use their own tools to trade and take advantage of high frequency bot manipulation. It is a community that has its own trading philosophy: “the liquidity of the market”. And the current circumstances of the markets and the technology used are understood.

With a lot of work I invented the Liquidity Pools, our main tool. In its beginnings it was just a mathematical calculation that I carried out in an excel spreadsheet. While studying the behavior of the high frequency, I saw how there was a repetitive pattern in the market, which coincided with the liquidations of the leveraged ones in the exchanges. That same liquidation coincided with my mathematical calculations and allowed me to take a certain advantage in the market. For months I did this calculation on a spreadsheet, while drawing the patterns on a trading view chart and keeping track of every possible trade traded and its outcome.

After very good results, I finally put together a team of developers to program the tool and our own platform.

“Liquidity Pools” are price zones, which indicate, through a mathematical algorithm, where all traders who enter the market with leverage could lose. It shows where the price would most likely go, forced by the high bots. These high frequency bots take advantage of market failures, force the price in one direction and use Stop Loss zones and Liquidation Points to be able to close out their high volume winning positions.

In addition to the Liquidity Pools, we have developed other no less important tools, such as the High Frequency Chart and the Trendiff trend indicator.

Based on all these tools, we have developed different trading strategies to take advantage of each moment of the market, each with its own backtest and appropriate metrics.

Of course, being new tools in the world of trading, we take care of teaching how they should be used.

