Technical staff of the selection was in the City-Tottenham

Since last February 15, part of the team’s coaching staff made up of the sports director Diego Henríquez, physical trainer Pablo Rodas, assistant Efraín Burgos and coach Hugo Pérez are working and training in different federations on a tour that began in the United States, has taken them to Spain and this Saturday continued with an invitation to the duel between Manchester City and Tottenham.

Diego Henríquez has updated through his social networks about the learning process of the last few days. “Many thanks to the

Royal Spanish Football Federation the openness of receiving us and even more so the youth team coaching staff for sharing good hours of knowledge and good practices,” he published after passing through Spain.

February 17, 2022





But in another of his stops, the coaching staff was invited to attend the duel between Manchester City and Tottenham, which ended 3-2 in favor of Spurs and became the game of the day in the Premier League. Salvadorans continue to train with important federations and elite clubs in order to reinforce ideas and apply new processes in Salvadoran soccer.