



Tension is very high on the border between Russia and Ukraine. The first tranche of military aid from Washington arrived in Kiev yesterday: a 90-ton load that includes ammunition. Meanwhile, reports are circulating in the US media of plans to evacuate families and non-essential personnel from the embassy. According to Fox News, the State Department ordered families to start leaving Ukraine on Monday and that next week it would invite their compatriots to leave the country. The news, however, was not confirmed by the Department. According to the German tabloid Bild, Germany is also working on a plan to evacuate the relatives of the staff of the diplomatic representation should the situation worsen. Negotiations in Geneva between US Secretary of State Anotny Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv have not led to any turning point. In addition to the ban on Kiev’s entry into NATO, Moscow also asked for the withdrawal of the troops of the Atlantic Alliance from Bulgaria and Romania. This request was subsequently rejected by both NATO and Sofia and Bucharest.





London is also entering diplomatic negotiations. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accepted an invitation to meet British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for a discussion on tensions. Wallace had asked his counterpart to meet in London earlier in the week. But Shoigu proposed to meet Moscow, since the last bilateral defense agreement between the two countries took place in the British capital in 2013. Meanwhile, in Germany, the controversy exploded over the words of the Navy chief who defined it as “nonsense” the idea that Russia wants to annex parts of Ukraine to its territory, and has stated that Putin wants “the respect” he “probably deserves”. “Crimea will never return” to Ukraine, added Kay-Achim Schoenbach, in a two-minute video circulated on Twitter, which provoked Ukraine’s wrath. Kiev has summoned the German ambassador on the matter while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Berlin is not showing adequate support for Kiev. According to media reports, Germany prevented the transfer of German weapons from Estonia to Kiev.





Meanwhile, the British secret services have alarmed everyone about Vladimir Putin’s aims: the “Tsar” wants to insert a pro-Russian president in place of Vlodomyr Zelensky and will not stop at threats through diplomatic channels or some minor territorial conquest. The candidate chosen by Russia to control Ukraine, at least according to the British Foreign Office, would be former MP Yevhen Murayev.



