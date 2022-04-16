technicians divided on the serum at all in the autumn – Il Tempo





Dario Martini April 16, 2022

Frail people over sixty and over 80 have started booking the fourth dose of the vaccine. In Lazio we are already at an altitude of four thousand. But the question that millions of Italians are asking themselves these days is the following: after them, probably in the autumn, who will have to make the new call? It is very difficult to say now. Still, the health leaders have not lost the habit of sending out conflicting messages. Like when there was the CTS and each scientist expressed a different opinion.

Following the AIFA director general, Nicola Magrini, the new dose will be extended to the over 50-60 range in the autumn. “We will decide in a European spirit, together with the EMA and the EU”, he explained, but this is “the probable orientation”. The number one of the Italian Medicines Agency believes that the rest of the population will be able to wait. In addition, in recent weeks more and more “trivaccinates” are taking Covid. The audience of healed is expanding. This is a variable that must be taken into account after the summer.





To contradict Magrini another expert who has a lot of say in the matter when it comes to Covid. It is Walter Ricciardi, the super consultant of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. “It will be a difficult autumn, we will need a fourth dose for everyone,” he prophesied in an interview with the Messenger. In fact, nothing has yet been decided. And it couldn’t be otherwise. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made it clear three days ago at an international conference: “We may have a booster that specifically addresses Omicron, its sub-variants and other known strains of the virus. We are also working on enhanced vaccines. It is a possibility to have them for the autumn, it is not a certainty ».