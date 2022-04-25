Techniques to avoid memory loss according to Harvard University

Exercising the brain and leading healthy lifestyle habits are two key aspects to reduce the risk of cognitive decline, maintain memory and minimize the possibility of dementia.

Just as the body is trained and exercised, it is also important to do it with the brain, since it is a muscle that needs care to stay healthy.

If left unstimulated, the brain can atrophy, accommodate, and lose capabilities. Therefore, if you want to stay young, improve memory, creativity, concentration and achieve healthy aging, you have to start a series of actions to stimulate it.

According to the expert Lydia Cho, who explained in an article for Harvard the best ways to maintain memory, one should not expect to collect all the information received in one day. However, to treat memory failure problems that may be everyday, certain strategies can be adapted.

Exercise:

Any cardiovascular exercise is good for brain health, this can be walking, swimming or playing sports. The expert noted that “cardio can increase energy in the brain by improving oxygen and blood flow.”

Cognitive stimulation:

Regularly challenging the brain is essential to preserve your memory, the expert points out that one of the ways to do it is by solving crossword puzzles, learning languages, music, among other things.

Meditation or relaxation:

Practicing yoga or some relaxation technique is necessary for the brain to have adequate downtime. Meditating for 12 minutes a day is also helpful in preventing Alzheimer’s, Cho notes.

Other tips:

Experts point out that, in general, everything that implies a change, a challenge, a learning for the brain is essential for its development. The ideal is to avoid getting used to monotonous and limited stimuli, for this reason it is key to face novelties and challenges, change the type of activity that is normally carried out and increase the complexity of the exercises.

Expose yourself to new experiences: novelty creates unprecedented connections in the brain. This is because the person has to carry out a thought process to absorb new information, understand it and incorporate it into what he already knows or knows.

A trip, going to an unknown place, reading a new book or any experience that is not frequent is good for stimulating the brain, enhancing intelligence and maintaining memory, says an article in the journal of psychology The mind is wonderful. Staying in the comfort zone only makes the mind progressively lazier.

Use all the senses: According to the Harvard Medical School, one way to stimulate the brain is to involve all the senses in different processes with the idea that this organ retains various concepts and falls into a kind of riddle. Through smell, or even touch, and taste, the brain is able to quickly memorize and identify things.

self-confidence: confidence can help you learn new things. People who don’t trust themselves limit themselves to what they learned until a certain stage of their lives. This leads to their memory capacity being reduced and, therefore, they have little mental agility. For this reason, regaining confidence is key to continue learning and exercising memory.

Eliminate negative thoughts: There are many ways to eliminate negative thoughts from the mind and one of them is meditation and deep breathing that help manage anxiety and stress, both of which directly affect the brain, according to a 2018 American Academy of Neurology study.