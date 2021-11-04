techniques to save on consumption

In addition to the purchase price, the consumption of gasoline is also influenced by other factors which, if kept at bay, can lead to considerable savings.

The increase of the cost of gasoline it is a sad reality with which Italian motorists must necessarily do the accounts. Of course, the movements cannot be limited, especially if due to work reasons or for personal needs, which is why this increase really cannot be circumvented.

At the same time, however, with a good dose of foresight, one can contain the expense and avoid that in the calculation of your own monthly budget goes to have a clear impact on the supply of fuel.

Expensive gasoline: the factors to be taken into consideration to reduce costs

In addition to petrol bonus, which was recently established, there are other details that allow us to partially contain the consumption. For example, few are aware of it, but it is driving style can make a difference in this regard, regardless of whether our car is a gas, to diesel or gas.

Go at a moderate speed and reduce engine revolutions, that not going under stress avoids going up the gears, it may be the right move. Specifically, it would be important to keep below 2500 rpm for petrol engines and 2000 for diesel engines before changing gear. The opposite is absolutely to be avoided. Starting in third would make you consume more.

Consumption can also depend on the braking, or rather on the sharp ones. For this reason, the criteria of distance from the vehicle in front and constant speed must always be applied (especially for safety reasons).

In winter air conditioning can be detrimental. If kept running all the time it can have a major impact on fuel. So, once heated properly the car, they can be safely switched off. A bit like the radiators inside the house. Same goes for thesummer, when cold air is needed to make up for car crossings under the scorching sun.

Last advice, but not in order of importance is that of do not overload the vehicle. The heavier the load on board, the more it consumes to move.