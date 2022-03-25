technological applications for health and medicine

Written by stefano_rossi on March 25, 2022 . Posted in ANAP PENSIONATI, First page News, VICENZA

As part of the Innovation Lab project, proposed by the Municipality of Vicenza and Confartigianato Digital Innovation Hub

With a conference dedicated to the theme of the relationship between Health and Digital, the Innovation Lab initiatives continue, a project that sees the commitment of the Municipality of Vicenza as project leader, alongside the Municipalities of Altavilla Vicentina, Creazzo, Torri di Quartesolo and Sovizzo, in collaboration with the DIH – Digital Innovation Hub, a reality of Confartigianato Imprese Vicenza.

HEALTHY WITH THE DIGITAL

“In Health with Digital!”, This is the title of the appointment scheduled for March 30, is an event that was created with the aim of making citizens and third sector operators aware of some of the digital technologies that can improve health and the quality of life of people. The meeting is organized, in fact, with the patronage of the Zoè Foundation, the Service Center for Volunteering and ANAP Vicenza.

The meeting will take place starting at 4.00 pm, in the spaces of Palazzo Cordellina, in Contrada Riale 12, Vicenza (free participation upon registration at the link: https://in-salute-con-il-digitale.eventbrite.it).

HOUSEHONORS

To do the honors will be the Mayor of Vicenza, Francesco Rucco, accompanied by Rita Dal Molin, of the Service Center for Volunteering, and by Severino Pellizzari of ANAP Vicenza. Journalist Margherita Grotto will moderate the meeting.

THE SPEAKERS

Andrea Grignolio

The first speech, “The paradigm shift of Digital Medicine: public decision-maker, citizenship, communication”, will be by Andrea Grignolio, professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics at the Vita-Salute S. Raffaele University in Milan and CNR-Ethics.

Equity of access to care, implementation of local medicine and healthcare digitalization are the three elements that research, experts and citizens indicate as essential for the development of the Italian Health System (SSI) in the next decade. As the expert will explain, this is a real system renewal challenge that can be achieved thanks to the development of digital medicine and technological infrastructures and the involvement of the three main players involved: experts, public decision makers, citizens. The healthcare digitalization project of the next decade therefore needs to build a relationship of trust between citizens and institutions in advance, based on a public-private alliance.

Orientina Di Giovanni

“Transforming the treatment of chronic diseases into an experience of relationship and attention to the person”, will instead be the theme addressed by Orientina Di Giovanni, General Manager of Careapt (Zambon Group). The starting question is how much modern digital technologies can increase the ‘human’ component of the treatment in chronic diseases. Thus, for example, the case of a Milanese start-up that uses technology to support people with Parkinson’s, people with dementia and their families with a team of nurses, occupational therapists, neurologists, geriatricians and psychologists who in remote assistance they help to face the daily challenges of the disease to mitigate the impacts on the quality of life and not to surrender to the small and large disabilities that can derive from it.

Diego Conforti

The third intervention scheduled will bring the example of “Experiences that work: the case of TrentinoSalute4.0 and the TreC + platform”. It is a health system that accompanies citizens from birth to old age, through an ecosystem of customized applications which represents, also in line with the priorities of the PNRR, a single point of access to all digital health services (TreC +), enables the development and production of telemedicine (tele-visit, tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, tele-control, tele-rehabilitation, tele-assistance and tele-health) and supports the reform of territorial health care with the development of models of personalized medicine. To illustrate everything will be Diego Conforti, director of the Innovation and Research Office of the Autonomous Province of Trento.

Fausto Panizzolo

The speeches will be closed by Fausto Panizzolo, CEO of Moveo Walks who will present the proposal for an ultralight exoskeleton to improve the walk of people with motor problems, already awarded by the Italian physiatrists as the best medical device of 2021. The results of the study will be presented during the meeting conducted by the Paduan startup Moveo as part of the Vicenza InnovationLab project which made it possible to collect data through the sensorization of ExoBand.