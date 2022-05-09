Technological stocks, from being the queens of Wall Street to the great plagues

The technology stocks included in the Nasdaq index are suffering a harsh punishment this 2022. Photo: Getty Images.

The Nasdaq tech index has fallen more than 25% so far in 2022

The change in consumption after overcoming the pandemic impacts your business

Amazon shares are 38% below November highs

If the beginning of 2022 is going to leave a bitter memory among investors, that of those who have bet on the stocks of technology, electronic commerce, software, hardware and streaming companies that gave such good returns in 2020 and 2021, it will be particularly sour.

And it is an evolution that harms the entire Stock Market due to the weight of this sector, which has to find a midpoint to the exuberant growth of the years of the pandemic in which they have been favored by consumption patterns and strong liquidity.

Now consumption is changing and liquidity is going to drain. The decision of the Federal Reserve and the message on inflation and growth, the impact on liquidity that has boosted companies and start-ups during the years of cheap money, the change in consumption after overcoming the closures of the pandemic and geostrategic instability , are quickly erasing the light of what until recently was a star sector in the markets.

The first few days of May have been one of the most volatile in many months. And for the fifth consecutive week, the Nasdaq index closed with losses, something not seen in many years. From when it reached its peak on November 19 and until May 6 the index has fallen by 24.37%. You are officially in a bear market or bear market after volatilizing about seven trillion dollars.

Microsoft has lost nearly 20% since the November peak. of the so-called FAANG (Meta-Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet-Google) the iPhone manufacturer is currently the value that has been left the least on the Stock Market since November 19, 2.04%, although so far this year it has already lost 13.6%. Alphabet has dropped 22.28% since November and Meta 41%.

First difficulties for Amazon

Amazon titles are 37.6% below that day in November. It’s the e-commerce giant that mushroomed during the pandemic and now has to grapple with the reality that consumers also like to shop and not just have merchandise delivered to their homes.

Amazon reported heavy losses in the quarter due to extraordinary factors (its stake in electric car maker Rivian) but discounting these, its profits were lower than expected.

The company, which has grown to offer an immediate Prime service, now faces high costs in a large infrastructure for a market that is now shrinking.

Amazon’s influence over the rest

The fate of the giant is suffered by other platforms in the electronic sales sector such as Shopify, Wayfair, eBay or Etsy. And in the world of platforms, streaming, Netflix has fallen by 73.34%. The shares of this platform were quoted at $700. On Friday they closed at 180.97 and the layoffs have already started.

But the influence of a stock like Amazon’s is so great that, according to FactSet data, it extends beyond its peers in e-commerce. In the first week of May, its losses dragged the aggregate of those presented then by the companies of the S&P 500. “If the losses of this company were excluded, the sum of earnings growth would have improved by 10.1% instead of 7.1%,” they explain. from this consultancy.

The impact of technology, almost 28% of the S&P 500, which gave so much air to this index in the last two years, now acts as a weight that drags the index. Analysts are questioning the high valuations of these companies, especially those with low profits or very high cost structures.

These valuations are falling. According to FactSet data from the first week of May, the price/earnings ratio of the S&P 500 fell below 18 for the first time since the second quarter of 2020 (the first integer under the first months of the pandemic).

Now it remains to be seen where and when the ground is found.

