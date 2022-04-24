Technological thriller that pays homage to the master of suspense

Kimi: Someone is listening (Kimi, United States, 2022) Dir. Steven Soderbergh. Screenplay: David Koepp. With Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Rita Wilson, Derek DelGaudio. Suitable for people over 16 years. Available on HBO Max.

Steven Soderbergh, director of the award-winning Erin Brockovich (2000) and Traffic (2000), and of the controversial Contagion (2011), which was back on everyone’s lips in 2020 because it was practically a prediction of the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to the realm of the thriller with Kimi, a film that clearly takes inspiration from and pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic Rear Window.

Starring Zoë Kravitz, who was recently seen as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ new Batman, the film centers on an agoraphobic IT employee who works from her apartment for a firm that develops a voice assistant called Kimi ( very similar to Alexa or Google Assistant).

One day, while analyzing the recordings that the device makes of its users to improve its performance, the protagonist detects a recording of a violent crime and tries to report it to her superiors.

The right thing about Soderbergh’s film is that it integrates into the audiovisual narrative the role that technology plays in people’s private lives, which oscillates between total digital dependence and the link that unites the human being with the real world.

With this premise, the director develops an engaging thriller, which, like all representatives of the genre, revolves around an alleged murder that must be clarified thanks to the intervention of the protagonist, who, as in Hitchcock’s film, cannot leave his apartment.

In this sense, another success of the script, written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Panic Room), is to integrate the covid pandemic into the plot since Kravitz’s character’s phobia, which prevents him from being in open places, was aggravated by the quarantine. This lends a streak of realism to the story because it is anchored in an event that happened in the viewers’ real lives.

At the performance level, what Zoë Kravitz has achieved is noteworthy since she composes a very believable phobic character with several OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorders) that we will discover throughout the film.

These characteristics of the protagonist are crucial at the time of the main conflict of the script since that obsessive-compulsive personality will lead her to get involved in the clarification of the crime of which she is a witness.

In technical matters, the film scores other points in favor such as editing, art direction and especially the original soundtrack, composed by Cliff Martínez (Drive), which has a very “Hitchcocknian” style and raises the suspense in the whole film.

Thus, Kimi is presented as a very accomplished “techno thriller” with a remarkable technical bill that fans of the genre will welcome on the HBO Max screen.

lydia coria

