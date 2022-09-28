Technologies or punctures? Confessions of a beauty expert

Taking care of our body and keeping it in its best version gradually (and every day more) becomes an obligation. Diets, physical exercise, plans to reconnect with our deepest ‘I’…Myriam Yébenes, daughter of Maribel Yébenes, is clear about it: being constant with the care of our skin and with the necessary routines for the state of our physical health is something similar to playing sports. As soon as you stop doing it, any progress made, regresses. And when the routine is maintained over time, those goals that will soon be achievements are set in motion again. See a facial or body treatment to improve the shine of the dermis, or some protocol that improves any final result.

We speak with the expert Myriam Yébenes

Although this team of professionals is also present in Malaga, in P.º of Havana, 14 of Madrid We were received by Maribel’s daughter, Myriam, who already came to the set and told us how this family business has been serving beauty and aesthetic medicine for 40 years.

On our last visit to the center, we wanted to speak with her again to find out about some of the latest treatments offered by her clinic and what are some of the most repeated professional-client conversations today.

We want to take care of ourselves, but from the inside

Nutricosmetics is one of the latest hot topics in the beauty universe. Although it has been present in multiple points of sale and clinics for years, now it seems that it is coming out strongly on the market, complementing our diet, and giving strength to the skin, hair and nails. Among its latest launches: the ‘shots’ lead the ranking of products recommended for a wide range of patients, or practically all. Of course, depending on the needs of each person, it would be advisable to take: Cellu shot (for cellulite), Skin Day Shot (antiaging), Skin Night Shot (night facial repair) and light shot (with Detox function). You can buy them through their website.

Technologies or ‘punctures’?

Maribel loudly proclaims her passion for technologies, of which he advises using around 70% and 30% of the rest, in which we would include infiltrations. Sometimes a person might add age despite getting perfect skin. Each patient seeks different results; but this team of experts, always looking out for the health of each one of them and studying each case, advises what is best in each case.

EmSculpt is one of the revolutions that those who try it most fall in love with. Although it is necessary to understand that not everyone is a candidate for all the machines in the center. It is possible to reduce fat and muscle at the same time. Maribel confirms it. Together with Carbon Peel, they are two of her most cutting-edge treatments that we tell you about in this report.

Another of the names that we must take into account for its spectacular immediate effects is: young. Where they return the muscle to its place and work with radiofrequency to stimulate and musculature at the same time, it has 6 types of training (medium, fast, deep…) a job for everything. This innovation is the first time that they are together on the market.

In general, there are some treatments in which the client needs between 3 and 7 years to understand exactly the meaning, its function and what effects it has on a specific person. That is why it is so important to place enough trust, once the right center and professionals have been chosen.

The year of looks

The fact of having worn masks has reinforced our views in every way. There is a treatment whose protagonist is an ionized gas’ (which could be used in areas such as the one known as ‘code’, the neck, the forehead or the eyelids) whose effect needs a few days to recover and regenerates the tissues again generating scabs that at no time would they draw blood from the patient. Its objective? Break those wrinkles that bother us so much and similar imperfections. Between 20 days and 2 months is the estimated recovery time, although its effects are truly surprising. In itself, this treatment would take between 5 and 7 minutes per area; it is a quick procedure without surgery that, although it requires a period of rest, is capable of, in the case of the eyelid, for example, lifting it and returning it to its being.

It is clear that there are two types of clients in the field of aesthetic medicine, and the beauty sector. Neither better nor worse. Some, which are concentrated between those who are convinced and willing to carry out surgery with absolute determination, and those who seek to avoid pain at all costs. Some famous personalities like Mar Flores, Marta Sánchez, Pablo Motos or Silvia Zamora (@ladyaddict), among many others, are clients of this famous beauty and aesthetic medicine center that today serves 3 generations.