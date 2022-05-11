Technology and rehabilitation, new Maugeri gym in Milan (11/05/2022)

“What happened with Covid only confirmed the correctness of the intuition that made Maugeri’s history a bit: investing to be ever closer to patients, and offer them personalized answers. We make this space available to the Milanese community with the aim of offering more and more services for each rehabilitation path “. She said it Luca Damianipresident of Ics Maugeri Spa Società Benefit, at the inauguration this morning of the new rehabilitation gym of the Milanese Institute in Via Clefi.

“This is a historic institution”, continued Damiani, “which we care about, which with this restructuring we are relaunching with a significant implementation of services, which we will continue to do in all the territories where we are present with our structures”.

“Here at Clefi we have been representing for over 20 years a clinic that with its path of breast care has represented an example of gender medicine”, declared Alessandro ProcacciniDirector of Strategy and Business Development, “with the new gym we complete a great offer available to patients, aligning ourselves with our history and the needs of the Health Service which intends to strengthen local medicine”.

There The new gym that Maugeri has equipped itself with is highly technological and is dedicated to rehabilitation treatments. The center has been offering for some time highly specialized services including diagnosis and evaluation for acute and post-acute pathologiescharacterized, as in the whole Maugeri group, by diagnostic and therapeutic paths of a multidisciplinary nature. From today it makes use of a new state-of-the-art instrumentation, including a treadmill / computer, the Walker View, capable of analyzing the patient’s overall state of health through a few minutes of walking.

The Maugeri in via Clefi is in fact already known, in the Lombard capital, also for its diagnostic and rehabilitative activities in Senology, with an average daily influx of 70-80 women, who access for screening and mammograms, making use of a team composite, consisting of “diagnostics, support oncologist, plastic, nutritionist and psychologist”.