technology at the service of mobility

A perfect mix of technology, efficiency and versatility, electric bikes are now increasingly used for more sustainable mobility. Taking advantage of an ever increasing need to facilitate travel around the city, here is the Italian company Nilox has produced Nilox X7, a solid and versatile model capable of adapting to all types of terrain.

Founded in 2005 and focused on two-wheeled electric mobility, with a range of products with hoverboards, skates and electric scooters, Nilox translates sustainable travel through vehicles that unravel between city and extra obstacles, with an urban and outdoor soul. With the X7 model Nilox presents a pedal assisted electric bike which with a low quality-price ratio, costs around 1000 euros (with further discounts thanks to the mobility bonus), allows for comfortable, elegant and high-level mobility.

Thanks to Shimano gears with 21 speeds, a 36 V – 8 Ah LG removable lithium battery, with a range of up to 45 km and a maximum speed of 25 km now, Nilox X7 is a sports bike, but at the same time metropolitan. The semi-knobby 27.5 “x 2.10” tires and the front suspension allow an easy glide on the asphalt with greater traction and vibration absorption which make pedaling more enjoyable even on rough terrain or with holes.

The aluminum frame, which makes the two-wheeler light and easy to handle thanks to its 23 kg overall, and the Tektro front and rear disc brakes are the umpteenth important details that the Italian company has exploited to put a safe and secure vehicle on the market. agile, for an eBike that has nothing to envy compared to folding. There is also no lack of technological gamble, with an LCD display that allows you to keep an eye on important data on the bike such as speed, battery and lights.

Nilox X7, which is equipped with a 36 V – 250 W High Speed ​​Brushless motor, is also easy to recharge. The cycle is completed in just 4 hours, which means that with a stop and a recharge you can travel long distances in a single day. The journey on the Italian two-wheeler is then made practical thanks to the comfortable seat and the soft handlebar grips that do not bother the hands even after a longer distance.

The roof rack comes in handy for carrying light shopping, the powerful front LED headlight guarantees one good night visibility. Electric trekking bike that responds well on asphalt as well as on dirt roads, Nilox X7 is the comfortable choice for those who do not set limits.