Technology companies have lost an unprecedented 22% of their value so far this year: this is happening

The Nasdaq100 index (also called QQQ) has had its worst month since 2008, in the midst of a financial crisis. In April 2022 this index lost 13% of its value, accumulating a drop in 2022 of 21%. And this index brings together the most important technology companies in the world, such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet (Google) or Meta (Facebook). This crisis of technology companies on the stock market marks, for some, the end of their golden age.

However, the world is not that simple and the explanation for this stock market evolution could lie in facts unrelated to the pure tech world.

interest rates. For a decade and a half, interest rates have been ultra-low in the world. And this has caused investors to put their money in riskier bets, such as technology companies and venture capital (for financiate startup newly created). However, rates are rising (without going any further, the Fed raised rates by half a point a few days ago, something it had not done since 2000).

The results. However, the financial results of the technology companies are not being bad. They keep making money hand over fist. Apple increased its income by 9%. Tesla also presented spectacular results in the first quarter. Even Meta, which had been closely watched, improved its results by 7%. It is true that there are some exceptions, such as Netflix. In its aggregate, the Nasdaq100 slightly lowered its income compared to the last quarter of 2021, but is still above Q32021.

P/E is normalizing. A widely used indicator to see if a stock (or an index) is overvalued is the P/E, the price between earnings. And in this case, the Nasdaq100 had been above 30 for some time (it can vary according to calculations). But it is that investors had no other place to take the money to get profitability. With the higher rates, other ranges of possibilities open up. The P/E rationalizes and is likely to return to a more normal environment of 20 or lower.

Is it a good investment? To know if this correction of the big technology companies will be brief or not, it would be necessary to be able to predict the future. If there is no global recession, tech companies will continue to increase their earnings and when the P/E returns to fair values, prices will rise again, buoyed by earnings. If, on the other hand, there is a crisis and these companies, which have usually done quite well in past crises, fail to continue to increase their revenues and profits, then they will not be a good investment. Who has a crystal ball to say so.

Bubble? What does seem clear is that we are not facing a bubble that is being punctured. Tech revenues have risen steadily since 2008 and have even increased in recent years. There may be a small post-pandemic correction, but we are talking about solid companies, with growing sales and stable businesses. We are not at all facing a dot bubble like the one in 2000, when the Nasdaq100 fell almost 50% three years in a row.