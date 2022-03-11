Technology: I turn the lights on and off in my house from my cell phone; and on a low budget

It was something I fantasized about: being able to turn the lights in my house on and off from my cell phone and from anywhere in the world. And it was fulfilled very simply. Perhaps you have seen advertisements for light bulbs labeled “Wi-Fi Led” or “smart bulb”. I saw them, but just imagining that you had to buy and install a base or some electrical system, I didn’t even give them importance.

Two weeks ago, I decided to see what this technology was all about and bought a four-pack of “smart light bulbs” from a local online store. cost me ¢27,400 plus ¢2,800 shippingnamely, ¢7,550 each.

Turns out I was dead wrong: nor do they need a “base” or a “hub” to control them, but only with a simple cell app. So simple, that the same free “app” guides me to incorporate them on/off.

The “app” is available for operating systems Android, IOS and Harmony (from Huawei) and from there everything is operated: not only do the lights turn on or off, but also the intensity, the ambient time (normal, reading or night) and you can even program the on and off time. Obviously, you have to have a Wi-Fi network at home, business or workplace and you have to link this “app” to that network.

Normal Wi-Fi bulbs. These are the regular ones and they light up like a 60 watt bulb.

Synchronizing the bulb with the “app” is as simple as placing it in the “socket”. In seconds, it starts flashing and that’s the moment to open the “app”. There, you see a plus sign (+) and just pressing it displays the types of devices that one can add, such as light bulbs, plugs and appliances that operate with Wi-Fi.

Once added to the menu, start turning lights on and off from anywhere and the good thing is that the same application tells you which lights are on or not. Each one can be renamed and named “outdoor light”, “door light”, “living room light”, “dining room light”, “patio light”, “kitchen lamp”, etc.

The consumption of these bulbs is very low. The first ones I bought are high luminosity because they have a brightness of 1,000 lumens and are 10W (they give the equivalent of 80 watts). They are slightly larger than a normal light bulb. I got so excited that I ordered another pack, but regular sized bulbs that are 800 lumens and 9W (equivalent to 60 watts). And both work, according to the specifications, with 100 or 220 volts.

But, in short: each bulb brings, internally, the system that connects to Wi-Fi and you don’t have to have nothing more than a cell phone and an “app” to control it.

Another thing: if you want to continue operating it with the wall switch and igniter, perfect, you can do it. Just if you want to turn the power on or off remotely, be sure to leave the wall switch in the on position before you leave your home.

Wi-Fi smart bulbs: these are the high luminosity ones. They are larger and wider than a normal bulb.

My enthusiasm for this remote management technology led me to purchase the wifi sockets or “smartplug”. They are synchronized with the “app” just like light bulbs: in seconds. Just by connecting it to the electrical network and pressing a button on its side, the application recognizes it. It is given “add” and that’s it: there you can remotely turn on a lamp or other device used in your home or office. Its price: ¢8,000 per unit.