technology renamed Google Stream and on sale, for a report – Nerd4.life

Google Stadia it is no longer a priority project, indeed his own technology it has been renamed internally Google Stream and the company put it in saleaccording to what reported by the Business Insider.

As you will remember, exactly one year ago Google Stadia closed the internal teams and canceled the exclusives, an operation that made us think of such an outcome for the platform. game streamingwhich never really took off.

Well, according to Business Insider, the project would have been weakened by now and Google would have tried to sell it to Bungiewho under the terms of the deal would become the owner of the content and control the experience.

After that there was the Sony acquisition of Bungie and the plans were blown, but it seems that Google has also discussed with Capcom and perhaps other companies.

At present, employees and former employees of Google report, the consumer component of Stadia is considered only at 20% and therefore almost the entire focus of the company is on the reuse of its technology.

Apparently at the end of 2020 the platform was unable to reach the goal of one million active users per month, missing that figure by about 25% and suffering in particular from the inability to retain subscribers.