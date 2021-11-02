TECLAST F15 Plus 2: a laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Full HD screen, just over 335 ??!

THE Teclast laptops they are truly exceptional. Exceptional because they cost very little, while guaranteeing the performance suitable for a multitude of uses. Of course, the hardware is not top of the range and (for example) you will not be able to play the most recent video games, but it is well selected in order to reduce the price, without compromising the user experience too much. Moreover, these are higher specifications than those of the Teclast laptop sold like hot cakes in recent days, in the face of a ridiculous price increase.

Today, we propose to you TECLAST F15PLUS2, a portable PC equipped with ample 15.6 inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS screen. Furthermore, the handset is eye catching and it is very thin, just like the solutions that cost a lot more. In fact, we find a thickness of only 15 mm, a 7 mm 2.5D protective panel and a narrow frame. The laptop has a metal body and weighs only 1.65 kg, which makes it easy to carry.

As for the hardware, we find the Intel GeminiLake processor eighth generation with maximum frequencies up to 2.6 GHz; there Intel Graphics 600 UHD core graphics card ninth generation; And 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4 type. Furthermore, the presence of the256GB high-speed SSD.

The notebook has a 6mm full-size keyboard and is powered by one 38000mWh battery, designed to guarantee 8/9 hours of autonomy. In addition, it has 2.4G + 5G dual-band AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. On this laptop it is located Windows 10 pre-installed. All a just over 335 Euros, a bargain!