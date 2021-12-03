Teclast M40 discount code | 4G Android tablet offer

The low cost Android tablet Teclast M40 with 4G support that does not miss anything is back on offer on Banggood, this time thanks to a discount code dedicated and shipping directly from European warehouses of the store: here are all the details on the technical data sheet, price and availability, together with the new promotion of the Chinese store.

Teclast M40 discount code: the low cost 4G tablet with Android 10 is back on offer

Design and features

In terms of design, Taclast M40 comes with a classic look, dominated by a large Sharp LCD display, a solution from 10.1 ″ with resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels and a protective panel with 2.5D curvature. The body is made of metal, with a square layout camera (from 8 MP). On the front there is a selfie module from 8 MP.

Data sheet

The tablet is powered by the chipset UNISOC T618, octa-core accompanied by 6 GB of RAM e 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD. The battery is a unit of 6,000 mAh. On the connectivity side we find the Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, together with support 4G LTE (with 20 band). Then there is the integrated GPS, while the software is based on Android 10 (complete with support for navigation gestures and the presence of the dark theme). To find out more, also take a look at our review!

Teclast M40 discount code: price and offers

Teclast M40 is then back in offering, this thanks to a new discount code from the store Banggood which brings him a price of € 129.7; as anticipated at the beginning, the product is shipped directly from Europe.

