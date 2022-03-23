TecSalud presents “health4life” a space for integrative medicine











Guillermo Torre Amione spoke about immunization. SPECIAL





TecSalud presented “health4life”, a space that aims to promote the health of people and communities in a holistic way, through knowledge and cutting-edge technology, services and support throughout the treatment.

Guillermo Torre Amione, rector of TecSalud and vice president of research at Tecnológico de Monterrey, explained that, through this new space, TecSalud seeks to join forces so that the population has more and better options to improve, as much as possible, their quality of life.

“At TecSalud for several years we have been questioning how we could impact the community by making a commitment beyond what we do in the hospital, through three main pillars: well-being, prevention and longevity. Today, by presenting this initiative, we are taking a decisive step in our history, as it will allow us to create a longitudinal strategy of care for the community, intervene in its well-being, improve the quality of life to live better and longer, and prevent diseases”, Added Amione Tower.

He explained that “Health4life” visualizes three lines of service that include the concepts of integrative medicine: new generation integrative diagnoses, which refers to going “beyond” common diagnoses; longitudinal programs, to offer people comprehensive and assisted support; and one-off and recurring on-demand services through therapies, programs and workshops.

For her part, Tania Zertuche, director of well-being and prevention at TecSalud, pointed out that this model of integrative medicine seeks to achieve personalized, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care, but above all that cares for patients to achieve their empowerment.

“We are going to provide essential clinical products and services, in order to create a community that empowers itself and be a benchmark for addressing chronic health from the root,” Zertuche assured.

In addition to this, Sven Boes, general director of TecSalud Hospitals, mentioned that the purpose of this new initiative is to promote a proactive health culture, recognizing that health is a continuous and conscious movement.

“Health4life” is located on the fifth floor of the Zambrano Hellion Hospital and includes four variants: first, clinical care with holistic alternatives; comprehensive accompaniment where service protocols are based on creating extraordinary and memorable experiences; provide knowledge to the community to lead a healthy lifestyle and academic research and development activities with the support of Tec de Monterrey.

During the presentation of this new initiative, Mimi Guarneri, founder and president of the Academy of Health and Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, California, commented on the importance of functional medicine through diet, lifestyle and mental health; and how it benefits people in their day to day.

For example, obesity is a worldwide problem that will bring several consequences, however, seeing this condition from the root is how a solution could be found.