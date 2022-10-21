Ted 2: Mila Kunis, why was she not in the second part of the film | FAME

It’s been 10 years since it was released “Ted”the comedy film directed by Seth MacFarlane and starring Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and MacFarlane. This is one of the most watched films of recent years at the US box office, achieving good comments from the public and critics. In fact, its success allowed it to be renewed for a second part.

“Ted” It was released on June 29, 2012 through Universal Pictures and achieved a profit of 549 million dollars, against a budget of 69 million, being a profitable success. This movie received a 2013 Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and was highly talked about at the time.

Due to the good reception of the public, “Ted” had a sequel that was released in theaters on June 26, 2015. However, the story underwent some changes, such as its characters. For the second part of the American film, the actress Mila Kunis she did not return as Lori Collins and another character entered the story. What happened? Here we tell you all the details.

Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett and Mila Kunis as Lori Collins in the movie “Ted” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

WHY WAS MILA KUNIS NOT IN “TED 2″?

Actress Mila Kunis did not return to the “Ted” sequel because she was pregnant when the American film was due to be filmed.

Another reason for Mila Kunis’s absence is that the original concept for “Ted,” in which John and Ted embarked on a wild cross-country trip smuggling weed, was scrapped. Lori was still an important part of that story, but she was dropped due to the release of We’re The Millers in 2013, which featured a very similar concept.

The plot was changed to Ted’s legal battle, which necessitated the need for a lawyer character, and according to Screenrant, this left little room for Lori to play a role.

Lori is John’s girlfriend in the 2012 American film “Ted” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

“Ted 2” mentions that John is divorced from Lori, and then falls in love with Samantha Jackson. While the follow-up did a reasonable trade, the gross was less than half of Ted’s loot, which calls into question the possibility of a third entry joining.

The absence of Mila Kunis was very conspicuous in the sequel to “Ted”. In fact, the film had a noticeable drop in ratings, effectively ruling out the possibility of a third installment.

According to review site Rotten Tomatoes, Ted is considered “fresh,” earning a critic score of 69% and an audience score of 73%. This changed considerably in the sequel, “Ted 2″, which dropped to a 44% critic score and 50% audience score, earning it a bad rating.

“Ted” premiered on June 29, 2012 in theaters (Photo: Universal Pictures)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “TED”

WHAT IS “TED” ABOUT?

When John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) was little, he wished his teddy bear Ted was a real bear, and unfortunately, his dream came true. More than twenty years later, Ted is still with John and drives his girlfriend Lori crazy, who begins to lose patience. To make matters worse, John does not seem to care about his professional future and spends his life smoking joints with Ted.

According to Filmaffinity’s review, despite this, John tries to reach maturity, but it seems that Ted’s help is essential to achieve it.