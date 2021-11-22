Ted 2, so actor and director did not die with the collapse of the Twin Towers

Ted 2 is Seth MacFarlane’s 2015 film that will air tonight at 21.10 on Italia 2. The film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seifreid, represents the second chapter of a duology centered on a magical talking teddy bear that has nothing of tender, but it is instead politically incorrect.

Ted 2, the plot

John (Mark Wahlberg) divorced Lori (Mila Kunis, seen in Chapter 1) and can’t find a way to move on and get her life back. Meanwhile, his best friend, teddy bear Ted (voiced by the director Seth MacFarlane) begins having marital problems after his marriage to Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth). Ted, in fact, feels like he is trapped in married life and everyday life begins to get tight. The turning point comes when Tami-Lynn announces that she wants a baby. However, adoption practices slow down when the social worker realizes that Ted, in the eyes of the law, is an object and not a living being, so he has no right to adopt a human being. Ted and John, then, will have to embark on a journey to prove to institutions and the world that Ted could be a great father: and while trying to give a happy ending to his best friend, John meets Samantha (Amanda Seyfried), towards which he will soon begin to have unexpected feelings.

Ted and the attack on the Twin Towers

During a scene of Ted 2 the two protagonists, taken by euphoria, decide to participate in a cabaret evening. As in American comedy shows, the performers on stage ask the audience to interact by giving suggestions on certain categories. Specifically, in Ted 2 the two protagonists aim to give “wrong” or in any case problematic suggestions to the comedians. So when one of them asks the audience to suggest a historical event, Ted’s voice – always careful to be politically incorrect – screams: “September 11th!”.

It is a clear example of how the director Seth MacFarlane does not care at all about the reactions of the public and feels free to make irony even on a tragic event like that of the attack on twin towers. But the director, on closer inspection, has an element on his side that allows him to “joke” about the event. In fact, both Seth MacFarlane and the protagonist Mark Wahlberg risked losing their lives in the attack on the World Trade Center. As reported by the website ofInternet Movie Data Base, Mark Wahlberg had reserved a place on the face American Airlines 11, the first of the four hijacked planes. American Airlines Flight 11 covered the route from Boston’s Logan Airport – from which Wahlberg would depart – to Los Angeles. At the last moment, however, Mark Wahlberg decided to ignore his ticket: he drove to New York, and then later took a plane to California. A decision that, in fact, saved his life.