Ted Cruz’s criticisms are a “stamp of pride” for my government

Ciudad Juarez.-The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that for him the criticism of his government by the Republican senator is a “ring of pride” Ted Cruzbecause of what he represents.

“It is a stamp of pride that a senator like this person launches against the government that I represent, it fills me with pride for what he represents and what we represent.

“If he praised me, if he spoke well of me, maybe I would think that things are not being done well, but he says that we are doing badly, it makes me proud.”

In his press conference at the facilities of the Ninth Motorized Cavalry Regiment, the head of the federal Executive considered that it is normal that these expressions exist in a democratic process.

On Thursday, the US senator assured that he will ask the president’s administration Joe Biden put pressure on Andrés Manuel López Obrador before the violence against journalists and the collapse of institutions.

Given this, President López Obrador assured that Senator Cruz is against the policy he is carrying out in favor of the people of Mexico and in defense of Mexicans who work and live honestly in the United States.

“It’s supposed to. Yesterday there was a kind of we are all Ted Cruz, the Mexican conservatives who have stood out for being traitors to the country. They are happy and support these statements, but it is normal for this to happen because half measures and simulation are no longer allowed.

