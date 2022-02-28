‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Thanks His Kids in Touching 2022 SAG Awards Speech

ads

Jason Sudeikis has won another award for his role in Ted Lasso. On Sunday, the 46-year-old actor won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. And when he accepted the award, Sudeikis thanked his two sons Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde.

“Thank you very much to all of you, first of all, thank you. There’s my cast of Ted Lasso. Thank you to Apple, Warner Brothers, all the writers, everyone in post-production, everyone in production, our COVID team who kept everyone safe throughout this past season,” Sudeikis said, according to PEOPLE. “Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everyone I was able to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with everyone from Second City. My cast, crew and generation on SNL,” he continued. “My parents, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

Sudeikis has had a very strong 2022. Earlier this year, the Ted Lasso star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. He is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and the entire cast of Ted Lasso won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In an interview with Parade, Sudeikis explained why Ted Lasso has been successful. “I think because human beings are much more similar than we are sometimes made to feel,” he said. “And even when you’re in your own water, you can sometimes feel like you don’t belong there. It speaks to the learning that we all have to do, even within our own home, office, family or team.”

Sudeikis also revealed if the character of Ted Lasso is based on a certain person. “I joke, it’s like the version of myself I’d like to be after two beers a day drinking on an empty stomach,” Sudeikis said. “It is an enthusiasm and an enthusiasm for life and for others. It’s based in part on the coaches, teachers, producers, directors and mentors I’ve had, and I’m sure there are elements of my father. The cast of Ted Lasso is currently gearing up to film season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.

