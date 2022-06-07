‘Ted Lasso’ will end in its third season

As the filming progresses ted lasso 3comes a confirmation that fans of the Apple TV + comedy series will not like: the third season of Ted Lasso will also be the last of the program.

In a new interview with the UK’s Sunday Times (and picked up by TVLine), co-star Brett Goldstein revealed that the third season – currently in production – will be the last of the Emmy-winning TV series.

“We are writing it like this. It was planned for three seasons. Spoiler alert: everyone dies”

With this Goldstein confirms what the long-term plans were for ted lasso revealed by co-creator Brendan Hunt in recent months.

Pending an official comment from Apple TV +, it should be remembered that another of the creators of the series, Bill Lawrence, had revealed that an eventual season 4 of ted lasso would have to tell a different story:

“When we started, we planned the beginning, the continuation and the end of all for a three-season story arc. This story will come to its ultimate end next year, regardless of whether or not I find another story and continue.”

Lawrence had also added that the decision would fall primarily on Jason Sudeikis, who in addition to being the co-creator of the series is its main actor:

“I would love for the series to go ahead, but it will only go ahead as long as Sudeikis is excited about it, not only creatively and professionally, but also personally,” Lawrence had stated.

After delays in the start of production of the third season, it remains to be seen when it will be released ted lasso 3: From the information available to date, it seems that the premiere window could be between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.