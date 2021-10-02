Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham in the cast of Tom Jones of PBS and ITV





Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham in the Tom Jones miniseries

Hannah Waddingham Emmy winner for Ted Lasso joins the cast of the miniseries Tom Jones from PBS And ITV, re-reading of the novel by Henry Fielding The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.

Published in 1749 Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a boy in search of his place in the world, it was also adapted in 1963 with Albert Finney. Waddingham will be the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston while Solly McLeod will be Tom and Sophie Wilde the heroine Sophia Western.

Sean Penn case returned

Sean Penn is back on the set of Gaslit Starz miniseries produced by UCP in which he stars alongside Julia Roberts. Last July, the actor refused to return to the set if they hadn’t all vaccinated themselves against Covid on set. Production had gone on without him but now that all staff are vaccinated, Penn is back on set. The series chronicles the Watergate scandal from the perspective of Attorney John Mitchell (Penn) and his wife Martha (Roberts).

Faith Prince joins the cast of Monarch in Fox drama set in the world of country music with Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. Prince will be Dottie’s sister Nellie Cantrell.

Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, Mike O’Gorman join Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the pilot True Lies CBS adaptation of the 1994 film. Miller will be Gib the logistics man; Hernandez will be Maria another agent of the protagonist’s team; O’Gorman is Luther pretending to sell PCs but he’s a spy too.

Anna Sawai joins the cast of Shogun miniseries FX based on the novel by James Clavell. Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai, Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi and Yuka Kouri are the last names joined the cast alongside the protagonists Sawi, Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis. The series is set in feudal Japan and tells the clash between two ambitious men and a mysterious samurai.

Lesley-Ann Brandy along with Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment are working on Hanover Street a drama set in the sixth district of Cape Town. With 60,000 inhabitants of different ethnicities and a thriving LGBTQ + community, District Six represented the complete opposite of apartheid. In 1966 it was born for the white population, in 1982 it was destroyed.

Tyrone Marshall Brown enters the Showtime pilot Coercion written by Susannah Grant inspired by the life of Rebecca Bender, porn worker, sex slave and now leader of a movement to stop this trafficking. Brown is Dawson’s young FBI agent called to stop Las Vegas prostitution.

Freeform ordered Everything Trash by Phebe Robinson adaptation of one of his novels in comedy format. Robinson will also star as Phoebe, a 30-year-old whose life is messed up with a podcast of her own life, forced to grow up when her brother Jayden becomes a politician.

