Ted Mosby’s girlfriend who was close to being the mother

Although Cristin Milioti was the actress hired to play the mother that we saw appear at different times in the series, there was another character who almost got that role.

At this point we can say that How I met your mother is already a classic of sitcoms that is at the height of productions such as Seinfeld either friends (from which he has taken a lot to build his stories). Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, aired between 2005 and 2014 throughout nine seasons that accounted for a total of 208 episodes. Their protagonists, Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alison Hannigan, and Jason Segel they became stars of the industry.

As the title says, the story of How I met your mother took it upon himself to tell us how Ted Mosby (Radnor) He met his wife and the mother of the children who serve as the trigger for each of the anecdotes that were part of the more than 200 chapters. Christine Milioti She was the actress hired to play Tracy McConnellknown simply as “the mother”, who first appears in the season eight finale.

Until this chapter known as “Something New”all references to the mother in How I met your mother and the ways of showing it were somewhat diffuse and played with that expectation. But they were also a trick to be able to manipulate the plot to taste and pleasure and take it where it was necessary, both because of how it was received by the audience in case they had any problem with the studio that forced them to modify something.

The truth is that long before it appeared Tracy, there was another character who almost became the mother. We talk about Victorythe pastry chef ted mosby meet at the wedding of Stuart and Claudia in the first season, with whom he had a great relationship and even went so far as to help elope from his own wedding, but regretted it after realizing that he was leading her to do something that Stella he had done to himself and it had broken his heart.

+Why Victoria was going to be the mother of How I met your mother

As explained Carter Bays in Redditin an article that was published by AND! Newsthe developers of How I met your mother They had a plan B in case CBS decided to cancel the series. If everything ended in a hurry, Victory she was to become the wife of ted mosby. However, the show lasted all nine installments we saw and this made it appear Tracy McConnell. One of the great responsible for making this happen was Britney Spears and you can know this story in this article.