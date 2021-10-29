News

Teddy coat: low cost models for winter 2021 2022

When we saw the first teddy coat on the catwalk (thanks to Ian Griffiths’ vision for Max Mara in 2013, then reappeared in 2017 in a wool and silk version) we all had the desire to be embraced by that layer soft and voluminous. Today that outerwear is no longer a passing trend, but a certainty of the cold season wardrobe.

The plush effect is guaranteed and continues to tickle the interest not only of editors and influencers but also finds consensus among models and stars: we remember a radiant Julia Roberts in a teddy coat milky white, Blake Lively in an electric blue outerwear and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley protected from the cold thanks to a biscuit-colored hug. These are just some of the off duty looks we have seen in recent years, a concentration of sweetness, warmth and style to choose from when temperatures are close to “zero”.

Blake Lively

Raymond Hall

Julia Roberts

Gotham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Alessio Botticelli

For the fall / winter 2021 2022, the teddy coat is confirmed as comfy, therefore generous and never too close to the body, thus becoming the protagonist of the outfit: dressing gown cut, wide and straight or with an “egg” shape, are some of the proposals that you will find below. What is striking is the chromatic variation: to the sweetest and most delicious shades (caramel, biscuit and chocolate), there are added the more vitaminic notes inclined to the latest fashion trends, such as lilac and yellow. With a tender and playful aesthetic, the outerwear that simulates the plush is a items that will help us get through the winter with a nice smile on our faces.

Also read:

Discover below our selection of low cost teddy coats for fall winter 2021 2022:

