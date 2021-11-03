teddy coats and accessories are must have

With the arrival of winter, the inevitable is among the trends of the coldest season of the year teddy, aimed not only at clothing – first of all the coat – but also to the accessories. It is important that your look is strictly glamorous, but also comfortable and warm. In fact, if there is one thing that fashion has learned from the last year and a half of the pandemic, it is that we must respect parameters that have now become important in quiet living. And this is perhaps why the teddy trend is back in the limelight. The name couldn’t be more innocent, as it is inspired by soft plush in the shape of a bear that all children have had as a gift once in their life. And it is to that softness aiming for Winter 2021.

Teddy obsession for Winter 2021: glamorous coats and accessories

Even the stars, over the years, have shown some appreciation for the teddy coat. Softness, combined with warmth and the glamor factor, have meant that this item of clothing was no longer intended as a comet, but a must-have product to keep in the wardrobe and pull out at the first useful opportunity. Therefore, following the example of Julia Roberts And Blake Lively, for Winter 2021 the teddy coat returns to set the trend.

Generally it comes with a soft and not too tight model, dressing slightly loose. To make the teddy coat even more precious is the color. According to fashion, for Autumn / Winter 2021 the focus is on intense colors passing from blue to the Red, but also color caramel And chocolate they might attract the right attention.

And not just teddy coat. Accessories also tend to be softer and softer. Just think of the plush bags, to be used with style, like those proposed by Dior, Miu Miu And Max Mara. In addition to the seasonal it bags, hair accessories also aim for the teddy look. Among the most popular are the headbands which, in addition to adding a touch of glamor, also warm the garment.

