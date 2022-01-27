TEDxUdine, the new cycle of meetings starts

The TEDxUdine starts 2022 with the TED Circles meetings. In the spaces of Niduh, the artistic coworking in via Bezzecca 73 in Udine, the new year is inaugurated with another appointment in the presence. With the usual methods of confrontation devised by TED to involve small groups of people, issues related to humility will be addressed.

This is the topic launched by TED for the month of January: “We start the new year starting from the concept of remaining humble starting with a necessary reflection on ourselves, questioning our beliefs, rejection. And to do so, the staff of TED Circles will propose a significant talk from which to start to confront and debate “, explains TEDxUdine licensee, Eva De Marco. The meeting is free and open to all upon registration at this link. To participate, as an event in an enclosed place, it will be necessary to have a reinforced Green Pass.

The TED Circles are a format created by TED in 2019 that aims to involve small groups of people to engage in a discussion around topics proposed each month by TED. To date, more than 100 organizations in 33 countries are working hard to organize events, welcoming the potential of the initiative with passion.

Objective: to build a global movement to connect people and conversations in reality through the power of ideas.

TEDxUdine took part in this project by organizing several Circles. A wonderful and encouraging experience because it is a rebirth: being able to bring the discussion back into reality, looking at the people in front of you in a polite and peaceful way, is something we are perhaps no longer used to.