Teen Actors Who Have Played Gay Characters

For many teen actorsthe offer and the possible interpretation of gay characters They boosted his career in a significant way. For some he marked his television and film debut and others gave continuity to a series of roles that worked from a very young age.

joe locke

Before dismissing this stage teenin his first approach to acting joe locke emerged victorious out of 10,000 candidates and landed the role of charlie spring in heart stopper. In several interviews, the Manx has said that he feels great satisfaction in being behind one of the roles that can make the lives of LGBT + youth something more hopeful.

Kit Connor

Among the actors who have played gay characters as teenagers is Kit Connor. Before sharing the leading role with Joe Locke as Nick Nelson, It was the teen version of sir elton john. The also voice actor was 15 years old when he attended the premiere of Rocketman (2019).

Mitch Hewer is one of the actors who made gay characters when they were teenagers

Also British, Mitch Hewer gave life to one of the LGBT+ roles Skins. It was maxxie in the first generation (2007-2008) of this dramatic comedy created by Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley. When we saw him as one of the guys he experiments with Tony (Nicholas Hoult) was 18.

Joshua Rush

In his teenage years, Joshua Rush played Cyrus Goodman, prominent among the characters of Disney Channel for being the first to come out as openly gay. The respectful coming out of the closet with their friends is one of the most memorable scenes Andy Mack.

Frankie Rodriguez

Since the World Health Organization considers that adolescence ends at age 19, Frankie A. Rodriguez manages to enter this count. LGBT+ on and off screen, we met him as Carlos in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Ghillherme Lobo

As well as Frankie A. Rodriguez, the Brazilian Ghillherme Lobo he is one of the teen actors who played one of the gay characters at age 19. He is the protagonist of I don’t want to turn sozinhodelivery that revolves around a boy named Leonardo who lives with a visual impairment and who begins to experience many things when he meets Gabriel (Fabio Audio).

Connor Paolo

Connor Paolo he was one of the teenagers behind gay characters. He was Eric van der Woodsen in gossip-girl. In addition to being very close to Serena (Blake Lively) and Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen), in the second and third seasons we saw him as Jonathan's boyfriend.

When Connor joined the cast of this series from The CW I was about to turn 17. And as data: before GG gave life to a Young Alexander the Great in Oliver Stone's film.

Zackary Arthur

The Serie chucky was one of the contents that in 2021 noted for including a gay kiss between teenagers. One of the actors involved was Zackary Arthurwho was born in 2006. He is one of the youngest actors to play gay characters.

Joaquín Bondoni is one of the Mexican actors who played gay characters in their teenage years

Temo López is not the only or the first gay character of the Mexican Joaquín Bondoni. Before being Aristotle's better half in My husband has more family Y Together the heart is never wrong we saw him as Ernesto in "different love". This chapter of the rose of guadeloupe was —supposedly— the adaptation of the animated short In a Heartbeat.

