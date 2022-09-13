Teen Arrested After Mass Brawl in Providence

A 20 year old was arrested by possession of a weapon without a license after one massive fight that broke out Sunday night at a Latin bar in Providence, according to local police.

The arrested responds to the name of Alexander Burgos Cerda, who was arrested by the agents who came to the scene after calls that reported a “great disturbance” in the “Mi Sueño” bar on Broad Street.

Cerda was arrested after police discovered a firearm in the fanny pack he was carrying. He was accused of possession of a weapon without a license and appeared in court last Monday.

Videos circulating on social media show clubgoers locked in a fight that involved fists, shoves, hitting chairs and drinks thrown from one end to the other.

When the police arrived, people were already beginning to leave the establishment, so the Providence police chief assured that it would be “extremely difficult” to make arrests after the incident and based only on the recorded material, so the young Cerda is the only one arrested after the fight in the club.

In that sense, the police focus their investigation on the club’s permit for events and the level of noise it emits, which has caused complaints from neighbors living in the vicinity of the bar for years.

“The music sounds crazy, you get to the middle of the street and you hear all this, don’t even turn on the television in your house because you can’t watch television,” said one of the neighbors when questioned by NBC 10 about the recent events in Broad St.

In that sense, “Mi Sueño, music & restaurant” has scheduled a hearing with the Providence Licensing Board on Wednesday, while the premises remain closed, according to the media.