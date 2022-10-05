Teen mom Kailyn Lowry makes shocking comparison to Khloe Kardashian amid rumors she’s pregnant with fifth child

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry has compared herself to Khloe Kardashian and explained the similarities in their love life.

The MTV alum opened up about how she relates to the Kardashian star’s romantic drama on the latest episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

During the episode, Kailyn and her co-host, Vee Rivera, 31, discussed Khloe’s messy relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson after learning she was previously engaged to the NBA star.

During the Season 2 premiere of the Hulu series last month, Khloe, 38, revealed to her sister, Kim, 41, that she accepted a proposal from the athlete but refrained from tell his family about it.

Tristan, 31, reportedly popped the question in December 2020, a year before Khloe learned he had fathered a son, Theo, with his mistress, Maralee Nichols, 31.

Although the ladies wondered if the Good American founder had ever been engaged to Tristan – the father of her two children – Kailyn sympathized with Khloe’s desire to make the relationship work, despite her ex’s cheating ways.

“I went back and forth with this Khloe thing because I really believe that Chris [Lopez] and I’m the fucking white trash version of Khloe and Tristan,” the reality star theorized.

Chris is Kailyn’s third baby daddy with whom she shares her two youngest children: Lux, four, and Creed, two.

She explained the comparison, telling her co-host, “It’s so complicated that you’re not proud of it. You’ll always do anything to make it work, but I would – and I said things that Chris did and told me that he always wanted to make it work.

“Like I was unraveling to my friends but still trying to make it work. Does this make sense? And you know, people who’ve been in really toxic relationships understand that, but I can’t really put it into words, and I understand the cycle,” Kailyn explained.

The Teen Mom 2 alum has had a complicated relationship with her ex and has been open about her co-parenting struggles during her time on the show and her many podcasts.

Kailyn then opened up about her thoughts during her on-and-off relationship with Chris, 28, and why she found it difficult to fully walk away.

“My friends saw me and knew and heard me talk about all this shitty fucking stuff, and I wanted to believe myself when I said it out loud, like ‘okay, maybe if I told Natalie xyz , I won’t come back to him”, and I would think it would work, you would think it because you say it out loud, you say to yourself “alright, I will say it out loud, tell my friend , how fucked up and hurt I am,’ but then he’s like, ‘I’m gonna change, I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do that,’ and you’re like, ‘Okay okay okay’” Kailyn explained .

The new mum concluded that she hoped Khloe would “learn” from her past mistakes like she did following her split from Chris.

“And so I understand that she is not being honest with her family. I understand that. I’m not saying it’s okay, but I hope in her future relationships and things like that, she learns, she knows. She won. I won’t put up with this next time. Because I won’t.

PREGNANCY RUMORS

Kailyn’s words come amid rumors that she is pregnant with her fifth child – her first with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, 24.

The TV star is also mom to 12-year-old son Isaac with ex-Jo Rivera and 8-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Although speculation has been circulating for months, fans have become more convinced that Kailyn is expecting Wednesday after noticing a telling detail in a new post.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself smiling at the camera.

She paid tribute to her makeup artist responsible for her totally glamorous look.

However, some of Kailyn’s followers couldn’t take their eyes off one feature, wondering if it was a sign that she was pregnant.

One person speculated: “The nose. You can still see it in the nose. »

A second fan agreed, writing, “Definitely!! A really pregnant face. »

They continued: “I bet she’s over 7 months lol even her nose [has] spread. »

“She definitely has another bun in the oven,” another commenter added.

BABY BUMP

Last month, fans claimed to have spotted a baby bump on the TV personality while out shopping.

In exclusive photos obtained by The US Sun, the Pennsylvania native had a noticeable bump under her baggy shirt.

In July, she also showed off her supposed bump outside her $750,000 Delaware mansion.

Additionally, her baby daddy, Chris, hinted that his ex was expecting in a post he shared in July.

In a now-deleted tweet, Chris wrote, “Here talking about you gonna beat me now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it. »

