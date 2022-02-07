Teen tracks Elon Musk’s jet, receives a Model 3 for 3 years to cancel account and declines

After refusing $ 5,000 from Elon Musk himself, the nineteen year old Jack Sweeney gave up a Tesla Model 3 with 3-year rental from Autonomy. Sweeney became particularly popular on the web for making the Twitter account Elon Musk’s Jet, which monitors the location of the private jet of the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX (N628TS, a Gulfstream G650). Musk himself had defined the Twitter account as “a security risk”, offering the teenager $ 5,000 for elimination.

On the Twitter page, users can learn about the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet, which are collected using bots that monitor publicly available air traffic data. Musk had contacted last fall Jack Sweeney (Protocol had reported him a few months later) asking him to cease the activity because of the obvious security risk towards him. The answer: “Yes, I can delete the page but it will cost you a Model 3”, to which the billionaire had replied: “I don’t like the idea of ​​being blackmailed by a madman”. Musk still offered him $ 5,000 in exchange for deleting the site.

The Elon Musk’s Jet page, which tracks the movements of the billionaire’s private jet, still active

At that point the nineteen year old tried a counter-proposal: “Is there any hope of going up to $ 50,000? That would be great support for college and maybe I could even afford a car, maybe even a Model 3”. Musk had suggested that he would think about it, but the deal remained pending until last Friday, when Scott Painter, CEO of car rental company Autonomy, offered Sweeney a three-year rental plan for a Tesla Model 3, in exchange for the account deletion.

Hey @JxckSweeney, I DO NOT have a dog in this fight BUT ☝️ if what you * really * want is a Tesla Model 3 – I DO have one that you can drive! Want to make a trade? Here is the offer. Shut down @ElonJet et al IN EXCHANGE @Drive_Autonomy will give you a Model 3 subscription 🤷‍♂️ – Scott Painter (@TheScottPainter) February 4, 2022

But the nineteen did once again proved immovable, after specifying that anything less than a Model 3 would not pay him back for his efforts, and would not be comparable to the satisfaction of keeping the page active: “I have already said that I am not interested in a rental, and then there are numerous elements that suggest that this offer linked to Elon “was the young man’s reply to the new proposal. He told the Wall Street Journal: “I want my own car. I don’t want to have to return it in 3 years. If I really have a Tesla, then I’ll close the page.”.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!