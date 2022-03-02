Teen Who Tracked Musk’s Private Jet Is Now Following Russian Oligarchs

Elon Musk offers $5,000 to Florida teen 0:54

(CNN Business) –– Jack Sweeney, the Florida teenager tracking Elon Musk’s private jet online, has a new aviation-related target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.

The 19-year-old, who turned down Musk’s $5,000 offer to delete his Twitter account, recently launched two new Twitter handles following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s all about the profiles. @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet, who already accumulate almost 300,000 followers together. These accounts post near-live updates on the movements of private planes alongside map images showing their location.

Sweeney told the newspaper The Wall Street Journal that people have long asked him to open Twitter accounts like this one. And he added that those requests increased after sanctions targeted Russia’s wealthiest people.

Russia’s oligarchs face economic chaos at home and sanctions from the West after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. The United States and its allies have responded with measures against wealthy people who are close to the Kremlin.

Some of the planes that have tracked Sweeney’s accounts include Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, businessman Alisher Usmanov and Leonid Mikhelson, the billionaire chairman of Russian gas producer Novatek.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Sweeney said he was surprised by the size of the planes used by Russian oligarchs.

“The planes these oligarchs have are absolutely insane,” Sweeney said. The country’s wealthiest people travel on commercial-size planes like an Airbus A319 and a Boeing 737. “Their planes are huge compared to other jets,” she said.

In all, the accounts track more than 40 planes and helicopters linked to Russian oligarchs. Sweeney has invited others to help increase the number of aircraft that can be tracked.

Sweeney’s Twitter account tracking Musk’s jet is still active. In that sense, she told The Wall Street Journal that he would remove her only in exchange for a new Tesla Model 3.