Teen Wolf, here’s how the protagonists are today!

Teen Wolf it was a milestone for teenagers across the globe. With the Vampire Diaries (which we already talked about in another article) followed in the footsteps of Twilight regarding vampires, werewolves and supernatural creatures. The series (broadcast from 2011 to 2017) is inspired by the film of the same name by 1985 with Michael J. Fox (former protagonist of the cult trilogy Back to the Future), translated into Italian as Desire to win. Recently, a movie forthcoming (in 2022, produced by Paramount +) with all the original cast: we can’t wait! And you, who did you prefer? Scott, Stiles or Derek? Let us know!

Teen Wolf: Scott McCall / Tyler Posey

Scott is the protagonist of the series. Initially a rather unpopular student, after being bitten by an Alpha werewolf he will become a werewolf himself (as well as Alpha of a pack). Tyler Posey had auditioned for another werewolf, Jacob from Twilight, but it had been discarded in favor of Taylor Launtner (his great friend since childhood). He participated in some episodes of the series Jane the Virgin And Scream. He had also appeared in the video clip for Colors from Halsey. He is also a musician, and has been part of some minor bands. A curiosity: he opened a profile on Onlyfans for at least a year! (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Flavio Aquilone, the famous voice of Draco Malfoy, by Hiccup (How to Train Your Dragon) and Light Yagami (death Note).

Stiles Stilinski / Dylan O ‘Brien

Stiles is Scott’s best friend. He is one of the only humans in the group, but he always helps those in Scott’s pack. For a time, during the third season, he will be owned by a nogitsune (Japanese demonic creature, a dark fox). Dylan O’Brien recently returned to prominence for appearing in the video clip for All too well from Taylor Swift, but he is best known for playing Thomas in the trilogy of The Maze Runner, taken from the books of James Dashner. A last minute news would give it for sure as the new Nightwing in the DC universe at the cinema. His voice actor is Andrea Oldani, best known in the world of video games for being the voice of the purple dragon Spyro, as well as Nicholas Hoult in The Great.

Derek Hale / Tyler Hoechlin

Derek is part of a long line of Beacon Hills werewolves. Befriend Scott and help him control his werewolf powers; at some point he will find himself completely human and “defenseless”. Tyler Hoechlin also counts among his most famous roles that of Superman in the DC Comics TV series. It also appears in the third chapter of the saga of Fifty Shades in the role of writer Bryce Fox, and starred alongside Alessandra Daddario of rom-com Can you keep a secret?, taken from the book by Sophie Kinsella (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Gianfranco Miranda, voices of Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer and Adam Driver among others.

Teen Wolf: Lydia Martin / Holland Roden

Lydia She is initially introduced as the Queen Bee of Beacon Hills, but after she becomes friends with Styles (whom she will become the girlfriend of), Scott and everyone else will become much nicer. She will transform into a Banshee, and will discover that her grandmother was too. For Holland Roden, that of Teen Wolf his most famous role remains; she also appeared in other series such as Lore, Grey’s Anatomy And MacGyver (here his Instagram). The voice actress is Valentina Favazza, lead voice actress of Lily Collins (yes, also in Emily in Paris!), but she also voiced Tessa Thompson in the Marvel movies (she plays Valkyrie) and Sasha Pieterse in pretty Little Liars.

Allison Argent / Crystal Reed

Allison she belongs to a family of werewolf hunters, but that doesn’t stop her from being part of Scott’s group and becoming his girlfriend as well. She will die in Scott’s arms, after the two broke up due to some problems with Derek (who had bitten her mother and driven her to suicide, only to discover that it was Allison’s mother herself who wanted to kill Scott and Derek was protecting him). Crystal Reed she also appeared in the TV series Gotham, in which he played Sofia Falcone, the daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone (here her Instagram). The voice actress is Chiara Gioncardi, voice of Rooney Mara, Natalie Dormer and Emily VanCamp in the Marvel universe.

Jackson Whittemore / Colton Haynes

Jackson he is an athlete, boyfriend of Lydia, very sure of himself. He wants to transform into a werewolf, but after being bitten by Derek he transforms into a snake-like creature named kanima. Colton Haynes had initially auditioned to play Edward in Twilight, but the role was assigned to Robert Pattinson. He appeared in the DC TV series Arrow in the role of Roy Harper, but also in American Horror Story and in the video clip of Industry Baby from Lil Nas X. He has been married for six months to Hollywood florist Jeff Leatham, but (perhaps due to a betrayal by the latter) the two have decided to separate (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Fabrizio De Flaviis, the voice of Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter, by Corbin Bleu in High School Musical 2 and by Grant Gustin in Glee.

Teen Wolf: Kira Yukimura / Arden Cho

Kira is a new student at Beacon Hills who will discover that she is a lightning kitsune (a fox-like creature who is in control of electricity). He will lose control of his powers, and he will move away from the city. Arden Cho appeared in series as Castle, pretty Little Liars and for seventeen episodes in Chicago Med (here his Instagram). The voice actress is Eleonora Reti, Penny’s voice in The Big Bang Theory and of Pom Klementieff in the Marvel universe (Mantis), as well as of Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf!) in Gossip Girl.

Isaac Lahey / Daniel Sharman

Isaac he has been the victim of physical violence by his father since he was a child. He decides to get bitten by Derek and becomes a Beta werewolf, but will become close friends with Scott after Derek kicks him out of his pack. He will be with Allison for a while. Daniel Sharman he was also part of the cast of The Originals, the spin-off of the Vampire Diaries, in which she played the sorcerer Kaleb Westphall. Later, he will be Lorenzo the Magnificent in the TV series about the De Medici family entitled The doctors (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Daniele Giuliani, voice of Kit Harington (Jon Snow de Game of thrones).

Malia Hale / Shelley Hennig

Malia at the beginning of the series she has now been missing for seven years following a road accident. She is a werewolf coyote, and she lived all that time without being able to transform into a human again. She’s going to have an affair with Stiles. Shelley Hennig she recently appeared on the Hulu TV series Dollface (available in Italian on Disney +), but is known to the public for having been in the cast of the soap opera The days of our life and in the fantasy series The Secret Circle (here his Instagram). The voice actress is Gemma Donati, voice of Caroline Forbes of the Vampire Diaries, Ashley Tisdale in High School Musical and Anna Kendrick in the saga of Twilight.

Liam Dunbar / Dylan Sprayberry

Liam is transformed into a werewolf by Scott, who bites him to save his life: he will become the Beta. She will have an affair with Hayden, who will also be bitten by Scott and become Beta herself. Dylan Sprayberry is known to most for having interpreted Clark Kent as a young man in the DC Comics movie The man of Steel (with Henry Cavill as adult Superman). He also appeared in an episode of Glee (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Federico Viola, voice of Shang-Chi in the Marvel universe and Darren Criss in American Crime Story.

