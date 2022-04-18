Games
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection confirms this limited edition
Here comes an interesting announcement related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.
In the text that we leave you below, we can know the contents of the limited edition that has been announced today. It costs $150 and you can check its availability at this link.
Here it is:
- Physical copy of the game with original box art by Kevin Eastman
- Fabric Poster of Kevin Eastman’s Adaptation of TMNT: Turtles in Time (16″ by 24″)
- Multilayer Acrylic Diorama of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo (4.5″ by 5″)
- Enamel pin set of five classic designs: The Technodrome, Turtle Blimp, Party Wagon, Shredder and Krang
- Set of 12 translucent trading cards of comic-style characters based on TMNT: Tournament Fighters with illustrations of Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai and more (3″ by 5″)
- 180 page full color art book with a chapter dedicated to each of the 13 games in the compilation (5.5″ by 8″)
What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. We also remind you of the included games and their trailer:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)
Source.