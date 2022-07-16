teenager begs for his life after insulting the leader of the CJNG in a video on TikTok

Through this social network, the young man launched several offenses against the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in response to a viral challenge.

A teenager went viral on TikTok after making a video in which he insulted Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, dangerous Mexican drug trafficker.

This peculiar trend in TikTok consists of accepting challenges from Internet users and the Mexican teenager hurled insults at the drug trafficker as a result of a curious message that said “I dare you to attack ‘El Mencho'”.

“I came to give you fire, ‘Mencho’. I’m not afraid to say this, I’ll say it without the camera right here. I am immortal, untouchable. I don’t sleep like ‘The Pirate’ or ‘The Little Pig from Culiacán’. ‘Mencho’ pen **** ”, said the young man in his video.

However, days after the publication of this video, The teenager was forced to apologize for the insults towards “El Mencho” for fear of being killed by CJNG hit men.

In a second video, the young man expressed his regret for his words and recognized his mistake by insulting one of the most powerful and feared drug traffickers in the world.

“Sorry for what I said, it was not right, I was not aware of what I was saying. It was wrong, that day I woke up stupid. I did not look at the consequences, I did it for the followers, I apologize, ”she indicated.

@liral2r2 😂😂@iluminatii6 because of werkos like this the world doesn’t move forward #fyp ♬ original sound – Brandon Lira

Likewise, He begged Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who continues to lead the CJNG, not to kill him and spare his life.

“You and your family are very loved. ‘Mencho’ don’t kill me, I have a family just like you. I apologize, we all make mistakes. I have psychological problems, sir, just remember that we like you, ”she concluded.

This young man’s fear of being murdered at the hands of “El Mencho” occurred due to the death of Juan Luis Laguna Rosales, 17-year-old Mexican youtuber who was gunned down in 2017 after insulting the dangerous drug lord in a video.

“El Pirata de Culiacán”, as the controversial content creator was known, He died after being shot 18 times at a party in Jalisco just days after insulting the head of the CJNG in a video that went viral on social networks.