teeth and health, the properties that few know – Libero Quotidiano





Eggs are good in their entirety and not just for the yolk and albumen. Although they are never used, too the shell and the membrane they are useful and can be used for healing and nutraceutical purposes. More specifically, the internal membrane of the food, that is the transparent film that covers the shell and contains the egg white, boasts medicinal and regenerating properties.





“The merit – explains al Food Made Laura Rossi, specialist in food science and community nutrition and public health at the Food and Nutrition Creation – is of the content of keratin, collagen and elastin, present in this cuticle along with hyaluronic acid, glucosamine and chondroitin; all substances that, applied to the skin, stimulate cell regeneration, the formation of new connective tissue and microscopic blood vessels and thus determining faster tissue repair“In short, an excellent cure for cuts and superficial injuries.





The egg shell is no exception. This last part, surprisingly, is the most versatile and can be used to make face scrubs, nourishing masks and creams against skin irritations. Not only that, because the shell can be also used in toothpastes and in remineralizing enamels for teeth and nails, up to whiteners for laundry and fertilizers for the vegetable garden and garden. “Eggshell can also be used as a food supplement – continues Rossi -, a natural and easily assimilable source of calcium carbonate (which constitutes 95 percent), magnesium, sodium, potassium, zinc and copper, necessary for the correct skeletal growth, to prevent osteoporosis, to keep cholesterol levels and blood pressure under control and to ensure the normal transmission of nerve impulses on which the heartbeat also depends “. The solution according to the expert is half a tablespoon of shell powder egg a day to reduce the problems of hyperacidity and gastritis.



