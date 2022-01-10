Teeth discomfort after brushing? This could be the cause

Many feel some discomfort after brushing their teeth, this is the possible cause that leads to health problems.

Oral hygiene it is essential, not only because it is a symptom of good health, but also to maintain a certain social condition. Connecting with others starts with a smile, and it’s important to have clean teeth and fresh breath. However, many people, after cleaning, experience various kinds of discomfort. Depends on what?

The cause of dental discomfort, what you need to know

The main, and even the most trivial, cause of dental discomfort is the toothbrush. Most people use their toothbrush badly, injuring their gums. Brushing your teeth too vigorously hurts and you need to perform calibrated and correct movements.

The movements to be made go from bottom to top and vice versa, and must be performed slowly and with little pressure. You must not irritate or injure the gums with the bristles of the toothbrush, which, among other things, must be equipped with soft bristles. If you are subject to dental sensitivity, the remedy is to use a specific toothpaste, perhaps equipped with a gel designed for the cause.

In most cases, however, tooth discomfort is caused by tooth decay. Even if your teeth look clean and healthy, feeling pain after brushing is not a good sign. Perhaps, in some invisible corner in the mirror, cavities are hidden. At this point, you need to go to your dentist and get checked.

A periodic visit, at least once a year, it is always a good habit, just to avoid such unpleasant situations. Never underestimate the small problems of the oral cavity, because these, if not treated promptly and carefully, could worsen.