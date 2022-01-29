It will have happened to many, both in summer and in winter. Eating an ice cream, drinking a cold drink or, on the contrary, a warm soup or a relaxing herbal tea. That feeling of discomfort in the teeth comparable to a small shake or a slight pain, which makes us pass a shiver down the back.

Dental sensitivity is a rather common condition, certainly not disabling but certainly very annoying. The discomfort is caused by the progressive exposure of the most sensitive part of the tooth, namely the dentin. Placed right under the enamel, it can be too exposed for a number of causes that we will see.

The liquid contained in the dentin, rich in nerve endings, responds to the stimulus of cold, heat, too acidic or sweet foods and drinks. But how can all this happen? Is there a trigger?

Here’s why it happens and what we can do to prevent

To cause tooth sensitivity can be first of all poor oral hygiene.

Attention, we are not talking about poor but bad hygiene, meaning for example the use of a toothbrush with too hard bristles. Worse still if used with excessive force and energy, slowly affecting the enamel and gum. This is why it is essential to always choose the toothbrush that suits our needs.

According to experts, there is one type, for example, that is perfect for flawless hygiene and complexion.

The frequent consumption and use of too acidic drinks and / or condiments can also make the situation worse. Some of these are for example coffee, vinegar, some too sweetened or carbonated drinks.

For this reason, if we suffer from dental sensitivity, a first step to take is to investigate the eating habits.

Teeth sensitive to the heat or cold of food and drinks, possible indicators of a much more serious pathology

There are some conditions, however, of which this discomfort could be a symptom, along with others.

Teeth sensitive to heat or cold could in fact be among the indicators of some pathologies including caries, gingivitis or pulpitis. To these is added another a little more serious, as it could cause various disturbances and also affect daily life.

We are talking about bruxism, or the unconscious act of grinding the teeth especially during sleep.

This can lead to injuries to the teeth and mouth, headaches and annoying ear pains.

At the base of bruxism there could be emotional problems, stress, sleep disturbances or malocclusion of the jaw.

The solutions can be multiple, both psychological, such as a psychotherapy path, and mechanical (for example the use of a special bite).

Therefore, in the presence of dental sensitivity associated with other symptoms such as those described, we recommend not wasting time.