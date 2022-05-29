Tefi Valenzuela poses mounted and shows off her enormous attributes in a chikini (photos)

The beautiful and stunning Peruvian model, Tefi Valenzuelaraised sighs and something else among her millions of fans on Instagram, delighting them with two hot photos where she showed her charms with a spectacular two-piece swimsuit in gold.

Tefi posed on her knees and with a most provocative look in her first photo, revealing her “treasures” and showing off her most daring tattoo on the front.

Also read:María Chacón shows off her round peach in a fiery string chikini

What do you know I’m Pisces. “Falling in love is very easy, but forgetting me is difficult,” Teffi posted.

In the second postcard, Teffi was seen in a pool, standing out for her perfect cinnamon-colored tan, rounding off the perfect postcard with which she encouraged her followers.

WHO IS TEFI VALENZUELA?

Stephany or Tefi Valenzuela is a 32-year-old singer, born in Arequipa, Peru, on February 20, 1990.

Tefi studied modeling, singing and acting, in addition to pursuing a degree in Architecture.

The Peruvian began her career on television in 2012, as a correspondent in Mexico for the Desafío sin Fronteras program.

Valenzuela has participated in films such as 7.9 Historia untold (2016) and Jugo de Tamarindo (2019).

As a singer, Tefi has nine singles and her most recent song is Cambia de Despedida (2020). Meanwhile, her most listened to songs are Cumbia de los Infieles (2020) and Intocable (2018).

Also read: David Medrano exhibits former Cruz Azul and Atlas player, ‘collected posters of men