Entertainment

Tefi Valenzuela poses mounted and shows off her enormous attributes in a chikini (photos)

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

The beautiful and stunning Peruvian model, Tefi Valenzuelaraised sighs and something else among her millions of fans on Instagram, delighting them with two hot photos where she showed her charms with a spectacular two-piece swimsuit in gold.

Tefi posed on her knees and with a most provocative look in her first photo, revealing her “treasures” and showing off her most daring tattoo on the front.

Also read:María Chacón shows off her round peach in a fiery string chikini

What do you know I’m Pisces. “Falling in love is very easy, but forgetting me is difficult,” Teffi posted.

In the second postcard, Teffi was seen in a pool, standing out for her perfect cinnamon-colored tan, rounding off the perfect postcard with which she encouraged her followers.

WHO IS TEFI VALENZUELA?

  • Stephany or Tefi Valenzuela is a 32-year-old singer, born in Arequipa, Peru, on February 20, 1990.
  • Tefi studied modeling, singing and acting, in addition to pursuing a degree in Architecture.
  • The Peruvian began her career on television in 2012, as a correspondent in Mexico for the Desafío sin Fronteras program.
  • Valenzuela has participated in films such as 7.9 Historia untold (2016) and Jugo de Tamarindo (2019).
  • As a singer, Tefi has nine singles and her most recent song is Cambia de Despedida (2020). Meanwhile, her most listened to songs are Cumbia de los Infieles (2020) and Intocable (2018).

Also read: David Medrano exhibits former Cruz Azul and Atlas player, ‘collected posters of men

Follow us on

Graphic designer, graphic designer, infographics designer for the newspaper El Debate for ten years. The taste for information and statistics in sports led me to the Soy Futbol team in 2019 as an editor, taking on the role of Content Editor after six months.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres: the scandal that caused the separation of the couple

41 seconds ago

The reason for the impossible reappearance of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

2 mins ago

the extension of Mbappé, his future, the adaptation of Messi … The truths of Neymar!

3 mins ago

Shakira and Nick Jonas are ready for the dance show

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button